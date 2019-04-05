Motherwell vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard serves touchline ban
Steven Gerrard will be absent from the dugout when Rangers travel to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Gerrard has accepted a one-match touchline ban after he was charged for comments he made to referee Bobby Madden in the aftermath of Rangers' defeat to Celtic last weekend.
Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are also suspended following incidents during the Celtic Park showdown.
Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Celtic, who could secure an eighth consecutive title if they beat Livingston on Saturday and Rangers lose on Sunday.
With one game remaining until the league split, Motherwell are eighth in the table, six points behind sixth-placed Hibernian.
They were beaten 3-1 at Aberdeen in midweek but have won their last five games at Fir Park.
