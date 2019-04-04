Jermain Defoe believes Alfredo Morelos will curb his ways as he gets older

Alfredo Morelos has been sent off five times this season

Jermain Defoe believes maturity will curb fellow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos of his volatility.

The 22-year-old Colombia international saw red for the fifth time this season for an off-the-ball elbow on Celtic skipper Scott Brown in the Gers' 2-1 defeat at Parkhead on Sunday.

Morelos, who has scored 29 goals this season and had one of his early red cards this campaign downgraded, posted an apology on his Twitter account on Monday and accepted a club fine.

3:01 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Morelos has shown remorse for his red card against Celtic and accepted the fine he's been given Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Morelos has shown remorse for his red card against Celtic and accepted the fine he's been given

Morelos served the first of a four-game ban in the 3-0 home win against Hearts on Wednesday night, which gave 36-year-old Defoe the chance of a run in the team. The on-loan Bournemouth striker - who has won 57 England caps - insists experience is key to staying trouble-free.

The former West Ham, Tottenham, and Sunderland player said: "You think about the best forwards - I mean Wayne Rooney had a little bit of that when he was young. I think it was a part of growing up.

2:33 After being sent off in the Old Firm derby, we look at Morelos' red cards this season for Rangers After being sent off in the Old Firm derby, we look at Morelos' red cards this season for Rangers

"As you get older, you become more experienced and you realise you don't need to get involved.

"What I would say is that when you are a threat, a top player, defenders don't want to play against you, they try to provoke you and sometimes you react.

1:48 Jackie McNamara says Morelos' red card cost Rangers the Old Firm game, while Alex Rae says Scott Brown was guilty of 'goading' Rangers fans Jackie McNamara says Morelos' red card cost Rangers the Old Firm game, while Alex Rae says Scott Brown was guilty of 'goading' Rangers fans

"I had a little bit of that at West Ham when I was young. I used to get involved and got sent off a few times, and as you get older, you try to switch off and try to focus on the game and scoring goals.

"I just wanted to stay on the pitch, (get) opportunities to score goals, it was as simple as that.