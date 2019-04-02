Alfredo Morelos fined by Rangers, says Steven Gerrard

3:01 Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos has shown remorse after his red card against Celtic Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos has shown remorse after his red card against Celtic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed Alfredo Morelos has been fined by the club for his red card against Celtic.

Morelos was shown a red card on 31 minutes for throwing his arm out against Celtic captain Scott Brown, his fifth sending off of the season.

Rangers were already 1-0 down and despite equalising in the second half, they lost the match 2-1 when James Forrest struck four minutes from time.

Morelos has since apologised on social media to the Rangers fans.

Alfredo Morelos elbows Scott Brown to be sent off for the fifth time this season

Gerrard said: "He has showed remorse and accepted the punishment I have given him. Now it's just a decision for the club and the people above me to decide where that fine goes.

"Alfredo's [Morelos] accepted it, showed remorse and apologised. I think he put that public himself which I think was the right thing to do. We draw a line under it, we hope he learns the hard way, We wait now for him to return to help us for the final push."

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers. Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers.

Gerrard was asked whether he had a problem with how Celtic have celebrated the red card and the victory since.

The Rangers boss says he has no problem with their rivals enjoying the win but that his players should remember it in the final Old Firm of the season.

He added: "It's all part and parcel of being involved in the Old Firm. Celtic are entitled to celebrate. The supporters, the club and individual players. We are on the other end of it this time but there's one more Old Firm left that we are looking forward to it.

Gerrard has told his Rangers players to remember Celtic's celebrations

"I know what I'd do [how to react to it] but we will say how my players react to it. We will see on Wednesday night.

"We can't control how they celebrate but all we can do is look in, soak it up, accept it and move and look to the next challenge. But remember it, remember it."