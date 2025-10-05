Celtic 3-2 Motherwell: Daizen Maeda nets 92nd-minute winner to complete second-half turnaround in Scottish Premiership

Daizen Maeda netted a 92nd-minute winner to complete a second-half turnaround and earn Celtic a 3-2 victory over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Maeda stooped to nod in substitute Michel-Ange Balikwisha's low cross into the six-yard box to move within two points of leaders Hearts once more.

Kelechi Iheanacho put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Callum McGregor's shot hit the arm of Regan Charles-Cook in the area.

However, the visitors equalised five minutes before half-time when Apostolos Stamatelopoulos turned in Tawanda Maswanhise's low cross from the right with his head.

Stamatelopoulos then netted again early in the second half. Marcelo Saracchi was adjudged to have fouled Maswanhise in the area following a VAR check and the striker smashed the penalty down the middle.

Brendan Rodgers made a triple substitution in the 60th minute which helped Celtic get back into the game although it was a mistake from Motherwell goalkeeper Calum Ward that was crucial.

He played a loose pass straight to substitute Benjamin Nygren in the penalty area and he sent the ball straight back past him into the net.

Celtic pushed for a winner late on and finally it came when Maeda headed in Balikwisha's cross.

Rodgers: We're nowhere near our level

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers:

"It's a very important win for us. The players showed an unbelievable amount of heart. Playing against a Motherwell team who are unbeaten, you can see why and see how they scored three at Hearts and two here.

"But we showed a real strong mentality today and real competitive grit. Even though we're not at our levels we've shown in the past, you still have to win. The guys coming into the game brought an energy, mentality and fitness to the game.

"It was a really good game, credit to Motherwell. Few teams will come here and try to build the game.

"There's no doubt there's a feeling that isn't quite what I would say is the Celtic feeling. We're nowhere near our level, I can be clear on that. However, while your searching for it and looking to grow and settle players in, it's important you win.

On Daizen Maeda: "For him and his family it's huge. There's no doubt everything in the summer would have an effect on him. We kept him on because he has that ability in the box. So, so pleased for him.

"For four years he's given everything, his heart and soul to this club. Naturally there was disappointment for him [in the summer] and I totally respect that. He's still turned up and he's working hard every single game. That there is a special feeling for him."

Berthel Askou: We've come a long way

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou:

"I'm gutted on the players' and fans' behalf. I'm extremely proud of our performances, not just today but the first part of the season. We've come a long way.

"We've had to juggle a bit with the squad, progressing in the cup and getting points in the league. Today we showed up and tried to do it our way and gave it our best shot. We danced a bit on the line and it went the wrong way. That's how it is when you play the best teams.

"I can't praise our players enough. We gave ourselves the opportunity to win today, which not many teams do here. I know we'll grow over the next period.

"I'm not asking them to give the ball to the opposition inside the box, but no matter which style you prefer there will be ball losses. We win a lot from what we do, I think it's obvious. It (Celtic's second goal) was a moment of bad decision-making, which comes sometimes."