Celtic 1-2 Rangers: Carl Starfelt's own goal in extra-time sends Gers into Scottish Cup final

Rangers showed no sign of a European hangover as they beat Celtic after extra-time at Hampden Park to reach their first Scottish Cup final since 2016 and end their rivals' treble dream.

It was Celtic who took the lead through Greg Taylor in the second half before Scott Arfield came off the bench to equalise for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men to take the semi-final into the extra period.

Carl Starfelt then knocked the ball into his own net to send Celtic's Old Firm rivals through to the final to face Hearts at Hampden Park on May 21.

Ryan Kent fired an effort high over the bar in the early stages as Rangers started the match with intent, with Joe Aribo heading over seconds later.

At the other end Daizen Maeda tried to run onto a loose ball 10-yards out, but Jon McLaughlin was there to deal with the danger.

Jota then headed inches over the crossbar from a brilliant cross from Josip Juranovic as Celtic pushed for the opening goal.

It was end-to-end as Kemar Roofe's long-range effort then sailed just past the post.

James Tavernier's cross then flew across the Celtic box with no one there to knock the ball in for Rangers.

Image: It was an end to end affair at Hampden Park

Celtic's wide men were looking lively and a lovely pass from Jota set up Abada, but Tavernier did well to knock the ball out for a corner.

It was then back to Rangers as Borna Barisic sent in the cross to Roofe. Starfelt was there to head the ball clear before Celtic 'keeper Joe Hart gathered Aribo's rebound.

The Ibrox side were showing no sign of tiredness after their Europa League heroics against Braga on Thursday as John Lundstram was denied by the woodwork. The midfielder's 20-yard strike crashed off the post before Rio Hatate put the ball wide of the post at the other end from Tom Rogic's cross.

The Ibrox side were forced into a change before the break as Scott Wright came on to replaced injured on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Image: Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey was forced off injured before half-time

Maeda chested the ball down to set up Hatate for Celtic after the break but the midfielder's effort went just past the far post.

At the other end Hart did well to turn Kent's deflected strike awayas both sides pushed for a goal at the national stadium.

Celtic finally broke the deadlock it in 64th minute and Taylor was the unlikely source. The defender's deflected shot sailed past McLaughlin from Callum McGregor's pass for his first goal since a Champions League qualifier against Reykjavik in August 2020.

Image: Greg Taylor scored his first goal since August 2020 to put Celtic ahead.

Cameron Carter-Vickers almost doubled the lead minutes later, but his shot from a corner crashed off the crossbar.

Rangers were not done though as Arfield made an impression from the bench. Roofe knocked the ball on from Tavernier's cross and the sub made no mistake.

The blue end of Hampden Park was now rocking.

Celtic almost responded immediately but McGregor saw his shot creep past the far post.

Arfield then had the ball in the net for the Ibrox side again but the celebrations were short lived as it was ruled out for offside.

Image: Scott Arfield came off the bench to score Rangers' equaliser

Steven Davis was next to take a chance for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side but his strike from the edge of the box went well over the bar, and extra-time was calling.

Kyogo raced forward but Calvin Bassey was there to deflect his shot behind for a corner, which Celtic failed to do anything with.

Jota then came agonisingly close to putting Celtic back in in front, his cross-shot creeping just past the post.

A brilliant save from Hart then denied Rangers, the keeper parrying Arfield's cross before Fashion Sakala's effort on the rebound looped onto the crossbar.

But Rangers did find the winner as it looked like the game was heading to penalties, Starfelt diverting Sakala's ball into his own net.

