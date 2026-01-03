 Skip to content

Celtic vs Rangers; Scottish Premiership

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 1

  • H Yang (19th minute)

Rangers 3

  • Y Ramalho Chermiti (50th minute, 59th minute)
  • M Moore (71st minute)

Celtic 1-3 Rangers: Pressure mounts on Wilfried Nancy as Hoops collapse sees Old Firm rivals pull level in Scottish Premiership

Report as Celtic lose 3-1 at home to Rangers; Hyun-jun Yang fired the Hoops in front during a dominant first half; Youssef Chermiti scored a second-half double to put the visitors ahead; Danny Röhl's side are now level on points with their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership

Alison Conroy

Football Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Saturday 3 January 2026 14:55, UK

It time running out for Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy?
Image: Is time running out for Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy?

Pressure continues to mount on Wilfried Nancy after Celtic's collapse saw Rangers come from behind to claim an Old Firm win to move level with their rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

The new manager had pleaded for time to make his mark ahead of the contest, after losing five of his first seven games in charge, and an impressive first-half display suggested he may get his wish.

Hyun-jun Yang's stunning strike saw them take the lead but they could not extend their advantage while Rangers were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Mikey Moore was offside.

Youssef Chermiti scores his second goal in under ten minutes to give Rangers the lead in the Old Firm.

They were left to rue missed chances and poor defending as Youssef Chermiti's quick double saw the visitors take the lead with Moore taking advantage of a mistake from Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel to extend their lead in the 71st minute.

The result sees Rangers firmly back in the title race as they moved level on points with their rivals on 38 points and three points off leaders Hearts.

Incredible game of two halves

Mikey Moore takes advantage of Auston Trusty's mistake to make it 3-1
Image: Mikey Moore takes advantage of Auston Trusty's mistake to make it 3-1

The stakes were high for both sides ahead of kick-off.

Celtic had the best of the opening stages. Johnny Kenny fizzed a ball across goal and Luke McCowan fired just wide from the edge of the box.

A brilliant intervention from Nico Raskin then denied Kenny an almost certain opener before Auston Trusty, unchallenged in the box, sent his effort past the post.

Jack Butland then pulled off a brilliant save to stop Kenny but Rangers' relief was short-lived.

Hyun-Jun Yang scores a belter to put Celtic into the lead against Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

The hosts took the lead after 19 minutes when Yang beat the Rangers defence to rifle the ball into the roof of the net from 15-yards and Parkhead erupted.

Kenny and Daizen Maeda then threatened before Schmeichel was called into action for the first time to keep Djeidi Gassama's effort out.

Stats

It was then as you were and, after Benjamin Nygren went close, Butland pulled off two quick saves to deny Kenny and Yang.

Rangers did have the ball in the net before half-time but Moore was offside when he tapped in from Chermiti's pass.

Mohamed Diomande replaced Thelo Aasgaard at the break with the Rangers midfielder already on a yellow card.

Youssef Chermiti puts it away early into the second half to make it 1-1 against Celtic.

Callum McGregor saw his shot from outside the box go just wide before Celtic's defensive frailties saw Rangers pull level.

Raskin was left unchallenged to fire the ball into the box for Chermiti to tap home.

Celtic looked for an instant response but Butland stood firm to deny Maeda before showing his class again to push Yang's ball over the bar.

Chermiti, who had failed to live up to the hype of his £8m summer signing, pounced on Trusty's mistake to turn the game on its head as Rangers took the lead.

Rangers put themselves 3-1 up against Celtic as Mikey Moore's strike found the back of the net.

With the home fans stunned into silence, Moore drilled in a third with Schmeichel slow to react.

Celtic looked shell-shocked, but neither side could add to the scoring in the remaining minutes.

Many Celtic fans streamed towards the exit well before full-time, but those that remained booed loudly as the team and their manager headed up the tunnel.

