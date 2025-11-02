Celtic 3-1 Rangers (AET): Hoops beat 10-man Gers in extra-time to reach Scottish League Cup final

Martin O’Neill won his first Old Firm game in charge of Celtic in over 20 years by beating 10-man Rangers 3-1 after extra-time to reach the Scottish League Cup final.

Goals from Jonny Kenny, Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand inflicted defeat on Danny Röhl in his maiden derby, whose side had to play more than 80 minutes with one fewer player as Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red card in the first half.

O'Neill returned to the club as interim boss on Monday following Brendan Rodgers' shock resignation, and has now won 17 of his 28 matches against Rangers.

The cup holders will return to the national stadium on 14 December to face St Mirren in the final.

The story of this one was always going to be a tale of two very different managers, neither of whom we expected to be in the dugouts when the draw was made.

O'Neill, more than double his counterpart's age, got it spot on in the first period. Celtic were exciting, direct, and unforgiving, distinct characteristics of his great teams of the past.

The reigning champions started on the front foot and thought they had opened the scoring after 19 minutes when Nasser Djiga's attempted clearance comically ricocheted off Nico Raskin and ended up in his own net. However, VAR spotted an offside in the build-up to spare their blushes.

Celtic eventually took the lead six minutes later as Jonny Kenny headed in at the front post from Arne Engels' corner.

Image: Johnny Kenny celebrates scoring the goal which sent them past Rangers and into the Scottish League Cup final

With Celtic well on top, a comeback looked even more unlikely when Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red card in the 39th minute for studding Anthony Ralston in the thigh.

Image: Thelo Aasgaard leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

Celtic were perhaps lucky not to be reduced to 10 men themselves before half-time when Austin Trusty's foot caught the head of Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, but VAR did not intervene.

Image: Celtic's Auston Trusty was booked for a late boot on Jack Butland

Yet Rangers returned for the second period refreshed and reenergised after switching from a back five to a back four. Celtic, as expected, remained in control, just not with the same level of fluency.

They were eventually made to pay for a series of missed opportunities when Rangers captain James Tavernier equalised from the penalty spot nine minutes from time.

Image: James Tavernier celebrates equalising for Rangers

Röhl's Rangers admirably dug in and took the game to extra-time, but that lasted just three minutes before Celtic were in the lead once more.

Captain McGregor stepped up to batter one beyond Butland from distance before substitute Osmand turned in Kieran Tierney's cross to net his first senior goal in the 109th minute.

The year is 2025 and Martin O'Neill's Celtic have beaten Rangers again.

O'Neill: I feel 94 after that!

Image: Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill won his 28th Old Firm in charge

Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill speaking to Premier Sports:

"I was 73 on Monday - I'm 94 now!

"Delighted to have won the game, for a start. I thought we played splendidly 11 vs 11, then we lost impetus. Rangers came into the game, had a good spell 10 vs 11, when they were actually controlling the game for a while. But we missed some great chances in the match, and if we'd have taken those, perhaps maybe... we won.

"Part of me enjoyed that, believe it or not! Sometimes, I thought we had a little break, then Kasper gets hold of it and tosses it out quickly to somebody who is absolutely knackered. But anyway, it was a great effort and I'm delighted.

"I shall take no credit whatsoever. We have a couple of young players who probably don't really know what it's all about and we've got some serial winners in there, and that's really important. The backroom staff were terrific."

On Osmand: "He's very sharp. He's really good. I didn't know anything about him until Monday, and I thought he was excellent.

"Just sometimes, as a centre-forward, you have to get hold of the ball, rather than flicking it all the time. He wants to get a couple of DVDs of Henrik [Larsson]. He's got plenty of confidence."

On whether he will be in charge of the final: "I don't even know when the final is. There's a fortnight break at the end of next week when I think the club would be making inroads into getting someone in."

On whether he likes the job: "Maybe ask me that tomorrow. Today, no."

Osmand: Best day of my life

Image: Callum Osmand celebrates after scoring Celtic's third goal

Celtic goal scorer Callum Osmand speaking to Premier Sports on reaching his first final at the club:

"It feels amazing. There's no words to describe today. It's going to be the craziest day of my life ever.

"There's nothing that can really top this unless scoring against them in the final.

"This is the best day of my life."

On O'Neill's impact: "From day one, he just spoke to me and said he thinks very highly of me. The staff think highly of me, and that just gives you the boost you need.

"Under both managers, they were both pushing me, but Martin's just given me that confidence when he's come in. He's given me the trust. That's all you need from a manager. It only takes one person to believe in you and then push you on.

"Hopefully this is just the start for me, but obviously I've got to keep building and pushing on."

Gers boss Röhl 'liked spirit' of his 10-man side

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl speaking to Premier Sports:

"Of course, we are disappointed today with this defeat. I must say what I liked was the spirit after the red card; my team really fought until the end, put a lot of effort in and had some good opportunities again to score the equaliser.

"A lot of defensive work to do. Today we couldn't get the win and that's disappointing for us, but I will take the spirit from the group.

"I made a change at half-time; we wanted more attacking players on and played a 4-3-2 because I wanted pressure on the ball with two guys in front. It was for me, with these defensive guys and the high line, we would get opportunities.

"During the second half, we had good moments in this direction, then in extra time, there was a lot of running, and it was then what they did well; they kept the ball a bit more in areas, and it was sometimes tough."

On Aasgaard's red: "I will have to look back at it. I think it's a decision from the ref; it's not my part to discuss. If it's a red card, then it's a red card - I don't know yet.

"It's a long, long time in such a game when you go again with 10 men for 60 minutes, then extra time. We rallied really hard to come back and scored a deserved equaliser and then they won 3-1."

On character: "I see a team that is really willing, that has a great spirit, puts everything in. Since the last away game in Bergen [Brann], there's been a massive step forward. There's no question mark.

"My players did everything I demanded from them, and I think this is good to see. This is the basics we have to do and I am very convinced, if we go in this direction again and again, we will turn a lot of results in our direction."