Celtic vs Real Betis: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Celtic vs Real Betis in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh returns from a muscle injury but Tony Ralston and James Forrest miss out through knocks.
Celtic will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after the turn of the year after finishing third in Group G and Ange Postecoglou will use the game against Real Betis to give some of his fringe players a run out.
Celtic boss Postecoglou had stated that the hamstring injury Jota sustained against Hearts last Thursday would keep him out for a few weeks but has now confirmed he will not be fit for the League Cup final against Hibs on December 19.
How to follow
Follow Celtic vs Real Betis with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Trending
- Ronaldo and pressing: Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 system explained
- Conte: Spurs have 13 positive with Covid-19
- Verstappen vs Hamilton: The story of a remarkable title fight
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Salah contract, Newcastle wishlist
- CL state of play: Will Barca make it through?
- Brundle: Verstappen has to stop these Hamilton tactics
- ‘Direction never changed’ – AJ and Usyk lock eyes
- Olesen not guilty of sexual assault, assault and being drunk on plane
- Chelsea form a blip - or something more?
- Hussain: Toss call tricky but England got it wrong
Opta stats
- Real Betis' 4-3 victory against Celtic on MD1 is the only previous meeting between these sides in European competition. It's one of nine occasions in which Real Betis have conceded 3+ goals in a single match in Europe, but the only time they've won (D1 L7).
- Celtic have lost each of their last seven matches against Spanish opposition in Europe since defeating Barcelona 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League in November 2012.
- Celtic defeated Ferencvaros 2-0 in their last home match in European competition on MD3, ending a run of seven home matches in the competition without a clean sheet (18 goals conceded). They haven't kept consecutive home clean sheets in a single season in major European competition since 2006-07, when they recorded four consecutive shut-outs in the UEFA Champions League.
- Real Betis lost their last away match in Europe against Bayer Leverkusen on MD4 - they haven't lost consecutive games on the road in European competition since 1998, when they lost against Chelsea in March and Vejle BK in September.
- Only Bayer Leverkusen (11) have generated more shots following high turnovers (sequences beginning within 40+ metres of the opposition goal) than Celtic in the UEFA Europa League this season (10). Ange Postecoglou's side are one of only four teams to have made 50+ high turnovers overall this term.