Celtic vs Real Betis: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Celtic vs Real Betis in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh returns from a muscle injury but Tony Ralston and James Forrest miss out through knocks.

Celtic will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after the turn of the year after finishing third in Group G and Ange Postecoglou will use the game against Real Betis to give some of his fringe players a run out.

Celtic boss Postecoglou had stated that the hamstring injury Jota sustained against Hearts last Thursday would keep him out for a few weeks but has now confirmed he will not be fit for the League Cup final against Hibs on December 19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says winger Jota will miss the Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian with a hamstring injury.

How to follow

Follow Celtic vs Real Betis with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats