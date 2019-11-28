Celtic 3-1 Rennes: Ryan Christie shines as Hoops seal top spot

Ryan Christie was the stand-out performer to ensure another Europa League win for Celtic

Already-qualified Celtic secured top spot in Europa League Group E as Ligue 1 side Rennes were comfortably beaten 3-1 in Glasgow.

Lewis Morgan met James Forrest's cut-back to give Neil Lennon's side the lead (21), and Ryan Christie doubled Celtic's advantage on the stroke of half-time by beating Edouard Mendy at his near post (45+1).

Substitute Mikey Johnston lashed in a third from Olivier Ntcham's pass (74), and while substitute Adrien Hunou's late header denied Celtic a clean sheet, it did little to take the gloss off a fourth straight Europa League win for the Scottish champions.

Celtic had booked their place in the round of 32 with two games remaining, and with Lazio beating Cluj in Rome, they will be seeded for the draw next month.

How Celtic's European adventure continued

Christie celebrates doubling Celtic's lead

The visitors had the first sight of goal as Romain Del Castillo chopped onto his left foot to test Fraser Forster from distance, but the Celtic stopper was alert to the danger to keep out his well-struck drive.

Morgan was deployed in an unnatural position in Odsonne Edouard's absence, but he produced a striker's finish to put Celtic in control. Greg Taylor, one of four changes to the side that beat Livingston 4-0 last weekend, combined well with Forrest down the left, and Morgan read the latter's cut-back to nip in front of Joris Gnagnon to net at the near post with a sweeping finish.

The hosts might have doubled their lead moments later when Ntcham forced Mendy into a smart save low down to his right, while there was further good news as Lazio took the lead in Rome against Cluj thanks to Joaquin Correa's opener.

James Forrest gets to the byline

By now, there was a carnival atmosphere inside Celtic Park as both sets of supporters joined in doing 'The Poznan' - but it was Lennon's side who were celebrating a second on the stroke of half-time. Scott Brown found the impressive Christie on the right, and the winger cut inside to embarrass Mendy with an early low finish to his left.

Brown had been walking a tightrope during the first half after persistent fouling, and with the Celtic captain a booking away from a one-match ban, he escaped a caution after treading on Del Castillo.

The Norwegian match official Espen Eskas missed the incident but would moments later book Brown for barging late into James Lea Siliki meaning he now misses the game in Romania against Cluj next month.

Scott Brown challenges Rennes' James Lea Silliki and he would later collect a booking after tangling with the same player

Forster had been a virtual spectator for the best part of an hour, but he produced two brilliant saves to deny Rennes a foothold as first he kept out Flavien Tait's close-range effort from Sacha Boey's cross before reacting quickest to tip the rebound from Jordan Siebatcheu onto the post with his legs.

Head coach Julien Stephan elected to field a very youthful Rennes side with the average age of his defence just 21, but here they were schooled by the dominant hosts as substitute Johnston added a sublime third with 16 minutes remaining, running onto a one-two with Ntcham before finding the bottom corner via the post.

Rennes, who were already eliminated from the competition, have now lost four consecutive Europa League matches - their worst such streak in all European competitions since December 2005 - but they did score a late consolation as Hunou met Faitout Maouassa's cross at the near post to deny Celtic a clean sheet.

Opta stats

Celtic have avoided defeat in each of their first five group stage games to a Champions League/Europa League campaign for the very first time (W4 D1).

Celtic have won four consecutive games in major European competitions (excluding qualifiers) for the first time since November 2002 (six in a row in the UEFA Cup).

James Forrest has been directly involved in three goals in his last four UEFA Europa League games for Celtic (one goal, two assists), as many as he had in his first 23 appearances in the competition before this (no goals, three assists).

What's next?

Celtic travel to face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 11am with kick-off at noon. Rennes host Saint-Etienne on the same day in Ligue 1.