When is the Europa League last-32 draw? When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?

Neil Lennon has guided Celtic to the knockout stages

The draw for the Europa League round of 32 takes place in December, with up to five British clubs in the pot. Can they face each other?

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 12pm, UK time.

Steven Gerrard celebrates win over Porto

How does the draw work?

The 12 group winners, plus the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League, go into the draw as seeded teams. The runners-up and remaining Champions League sides are the unseeded teams.

Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded sides with the first leg at the home of the unseeded teams, before a second leg at the home stadium of the seeded side a week later.

Teams from the same group or same country cannot be drawn together for the round of 32, meaning Rangers and Celtic or any Premier League club can't be drawn together. However, Celtic or Rangers could be drawn against the Premier League clubs.

When are the last-32 ties?