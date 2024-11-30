 Skip to content
Celtic vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 5

  • L Scales (10th minute)
  • L McCowan (27th minute)
  • P Goncalves Bernardo (35th minute)
  • C McGregor (36th minute)
  • A Idah (40th minute)

Ross County 0

    Celtic vs Ross County LIVE! Scottish Premiership match updates, news and score

