Celtic vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership.
Celtic Park.
Celtic 5
- L Scales (10th minute)
- L McCowan (27th minute)
- P Goncalves Bernardo (35th minute)
- C McGregor (36th minute)
- A Idah (40th minute)
Ross County 0
Celtic vs Ross County LIVE! Scottish Premiership match updates, news and score
