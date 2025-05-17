Celtic 1-1 St Mirren: James Forrest scores for 16th successive season as Champions rescue draw on trophy day

James Forrest scored for a 16th successive season as champions Celtic rescued a draw with St Mirren before another Scottish Premiership title party.

The sun was beating down on Parkhead as the Buddies gave the Scottish Premiership champions a guard of honour before the season finale.

Brendan Rodgers' side dominated from kick-off but the visitor's defence stood firm with goalkeeper Zach Hemming rarely troubled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Forrest scored the equaliser deep in stoppage time

Jonah Ayunga stunned the jubilant crowd in the second half when he rifled the ball into the net after the Hoops failed to deal with a set piece into the box.

Daizen Maeda, Hyun-jun Yang, Jeffrey Schlupp and Liam Scales all threatened before Forrest took his chance in stoppage time, slotting home to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

Hoops make more history

Image: James Forrest celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Celtic against St Mirren

It is four titles in a row for Brendan Rodgers' side as the attenton now turns to next week's Scottish Cup final as they aim to claim their sixth treble in nine seasons.

St Mirren knew they could sneak into a European spot if they bettered Dundee United's result, but they claimed a win against Aberdeen.

Celtic had the best of the first half without creating any clear-cut chances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonah Ayunga put St Mirren ahead

It was advantage St Mirren just five minutes after the break - Ayunga popped up with a header to give the visitors a lead as they looked for their first Parkhead win since 2021.

Celtic were in need of some urgency and they got it with the introduction of Forrest, who came on along with Luke McCowan and Hyun-Jun Yang.

Forrest was involved before McCowan and Callum McGregor had shots blocked and then set up Daizen Maeda with some brilliant wing play.

Maeda has 33 Celtic goals to his name this season and they were all probably easier to score than this chance but he headed over from a yard out.

St Mirren had chances on the break and Mandron glanced a header wide before Kasper Schmeichel saved from Roland Idowu.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daizen Maeda missed a huge chance to level the score against St Mirren

Celtic stepped up the pressure in the final stages. Substitute Johnny Kenny showed good pace to get in behind the visiting defence, but Zach Hemming made a double save before repelling Yang's acrobatic effort moments later.

Forrest ignored cries of 'shoot' to set up Jeffrey Schlupp but Marcus Fraser blocked brilliantly.

The 33-year-old had also seen efforts blocked before his fairy-tale finish.

Rodgers: A title for all

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reflects on his team's fourth in a row Scottish Premiership victory and how much effort the whole club has put in

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sky Sports:

"It's an amazing day and obviously it's nice to get the result at the end of it, we made hard work of it but give credit to St Mirren because they were fighting for a European place, but yeah I think the ending was in the stars really and a great finish by James.

"The whole idea of changing the team is so that we can have a look at all the players, see where they're at but you see when he [James Forrest] comes into the game the quality he gives to the game so I'm so pleased and but now we're in a really good place going into the final.

"I think it belongs to everyone really, I think what drives me is the support and doing the very best I can for them, for the players, they're my priority along with the staff so whatever success we have it belongs to us all.

"Doing the very best I can for Celtic is what drives me and I think that, listen Scotland's no different to any other league in the world, you know Germany, England, there's two, three teams can maybe win the league and you have to try and show that you're always at the top of that so that's the drive, that's the ambition.

"We challenge ourselves every game we play and when you do that and you show the consistency then of course that can make it look a little bit easier than what it actually is."