Celtic 1-2 Chelsea: Sonia Bompastor's side maintain perfect start in Women's Champions League

Chelsea were forced to come from a goal down as they secured a 2-1 victory at Celtic to maintain their perfect start in the Women's Champions League.

Sonia Bompastor's side, who travelled to Scotland without Millie Bright, Kadeisha Buchanan, Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez, were made to work hard for their win, which sees them maintain their perfect start to the season with a ninth straight victory in all competitions this term.

In Celtic's first real attack of the game, Murphy Agnew finished off a swift counter from the hosts as they took a shock 22nd-minute lead.

However, Chelsea, who are on a 12-match winning run in all competitions, were not behind for long.

The WSL champions - who face a crucial WSL clash against leaders Man City, live on Sky Sports on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm) - roared back with two goals in four first-half minutes.

Maika Hamano swept home Aggie Beever-Jones' cut back for the equaliser (28), before Ashley Lawrence thumped home a rebound after goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty denied stand-in Chelsea captain Erin Cuthbert from close range.

A much-changed Chelsea pushed to extend their advantage in the second half but found Celtic goalkeeper Daugherty in fine form. She twice denied substitute Catarina Macario before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's low shot was kept out as Daugherty held Chelsea at bay.

The third goal never came for the Blues, who had Beever-Jones sent off in stoppage-time after two bookable offences, but they held on for a third straight win in the Women's Champions League to sit top of Group B with nine points.

Meanwhile, it was a spirited showing from Celtic but the remain rooted to the bottom of the group as they await their first point in the competition.

Group B standings... Chelsea, who have nine points, are three points clear in the pool of second-placed Real Madrid, while Elena Sadiku’s Celtic stay bottom, yet to get a point on the board, three behind Twente.

What's coming up for Celtic and Chelsea?

Attention now turns to huge league games for both sides.

On Saturday, Chelsea host the WSL leaders Man City, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Celtic host Rangers in the WSPL, live on Sky Sports on Sunday; kick-off 12.30pm.

The two sides meet again in the return fixture in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday November 20; kick-off 8pm.