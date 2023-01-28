Charlton 1-2 Bolton: Aaron Morley scores stunning free-kick to help Wanderers to valuable victory

Bolton increased the cushion between themselves and seventh-placed Wycombe to nine points with a 2-1 win over Charlton at The Valley.

A David Beckham-esque free-kick from Aaron Morley put the visitors in front (4), but Albie Morgan restored parity within 25 seconds of the start of the second half (46).

Bolton were denied a penalty when Kieran Lee appeared to be tripped in the box by Scott Fraser, but it mattered little when Dion Charles capitalised on Ryan Inniss' poor defensive header to sweep home the winner (68).

Wanderers stay fifth in the League One table having reached the 50-point mark, but remain eight points outside the automatic promotion places, while Charlton continue in 15th, nine points off the play-off pace.

How Bolton's promotion bid picked up pace

Before either team had settled in south east London, Bolton - who had beaten the Addicks in each of the last three league meetings - took the lead in the most magnificent style.

Morley stepped up to take a free-kick after Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire won a free-kick, despite little contact, and curled in a beautiful effort over the wall, onto the inside of the left-hand post and over the line.

It could have been two within five minutes when Shoretire drove through on goal and dropped the ball off for Dion Charles, who drew a low save from Ashley Maynard-Brewer, with the ball then looping up and onto the crossbar.

Charlton responded, but lacked impetus in the final third; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi headed straight at James Trafford under no pressure, before the Bolton stopper smothered a Scott Fraser cross and Eoin Toal stood in the way of Corey Blackett-Taylor's shot.

Before the break, the visitors should have scored a second, but Maynard-Brewer saved a Charles shot with his feet, while Toal and George Johnstone saw several shots blocked after a corner momentarily turned the penalty area into pinball machine.

But when their opponents were unable to take advantage of their opportunities, Charlton hit back to level within seconds of the restart, when Rak-Sakyi rolled the ball to Morgan, who fired home the equaliser. Morgan returned the favour just before the hour, but his team-mate was unable to convert a cross from six yards.

Shortly after Wanderers had been denied a penalty, Charles won them the game with his 14th of the season when Inniss' misdirected header was seized on by Kyle Dempsey, who squared for the forward to roll into an empty net.

Player of the match - Aaron Morley

Both teams are next in action at 3pm on Saturday February 4. Charlton travel to St James Park to take on Exeter, while Bolton host Cheltenham at the University of Bolton Stadium.