Charlton Athletic 1-1 Coventry City: Joe Rankin-Costello denies league leaders

Joe Rankin-Costello opened his goal account for Charlton as they drew 1-1 with Championship leaders Coventry at The Valley.

The Sky Blues had the perfect start to the match with just over two minutes on the clock when Ellis Simms, who scored twice in the reverse fixture between the two clubs at the end of November, produced a clinical finish.

Former Everton striker Simms ended a six-match run without hitting the back of the net. He collected his ninth goal of the campaign as he converted first time from Milan van Ewijk's cross.

Charlton were the next to threaten and Sky Blues goalkeeper Carl Rushworth saved from Miles Leaburn after the striker ran on to Charlie Kelman's lofted pass.

Image: charlton coventry

Coventry striker Haji Wright sent a left-footed shot from the edge of the box wide of Thomas Kaminski's right-hand post with the hosts slow to close down the danger.

City's Joel Latibeaudiere cut in from the left flank to rifle over the crossbar in the 34th minute.

Referee Josh Smith waved away appeals for a penalty in the 36th minute when Kelman's shot struck the left arm of Latibeaudiere.

Coventry were content to slow play down with Van Ewijk booked for time-wasting after delaying taking a long throw in the 42nd minute.

Charlton had one final opening before the interval - once again Kelman produced a flick to send Luke Berry scampering into the penalty area. The attacking midfielder's decision to take an extra touch backfired as Latibeaudiere managed to nick the ball away.

Charlton ramped up the pressure at the start of the second half - but only after a double save from Kaminski to frustrate Wright and Jamie Allen in the 47th minute.

Kelman was close to getting on the end of Tyreece Campbell's excellent cross before the Addicks deservedly levelled in the 69th minute through Rankin-Costello.

The midfielder, hugely impressive in only his second league start of the season, tapped in from close range after Rushworth parried Kelman's attempt.

Soon after Kaminski produced an instinctive close-range save to frustrate Liam Kitching.

Charlton's number one came to the rescue again in the 81st minute to push away centre-back Kitching's 20-yard shot as the Sky Blues pushed to regain the lead.

Wright's last contribution before being replaced was to smash into the side-netting from Allen's pass.

The managers

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"I knew what he could do in the final third - that's why I brought him in. But we had a good start to the season, it was difficult to bring him in. Sometimes you go with what you know and trust, I persevered with people.

"We suspected there was something wrong with Joe's calf but then he trained and felt fine. So to put in that level of performance was outstanding.

"Joe has got four years here and in those four years I want him to be a pivotal part of what we do."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"I'm a bit disappointed with the point because in the first half of the season we went win, win, win - everyone's expectations go up - but there is also a reality of coming to a tough place.

"We had some big chances in the second half where we could probably make it 2-0 and then we would probably go on to win the game.

"We had a great start and it was a well-taken goal. I was very happy with that. It's not easy to control these games because they can become a bit messy, direct and second balls. That isn't a criticism. They are a team very much in the image of their manager - I mean that in a positive way.

"We had the cleaner chances in the game and we didn't take them."