Charlton Athletic 1-1 Millwall: Ra'ees Bangura-Williams earns late point for Lions

Ra'ees Bangura Williams' 88th-minute goal earned Millwall a 1-1 draw at The Valley and denied Charlton a first victory over their south London rivals in 29 years.

The Addicks looked set to claim their first three-point haul against their local rivals since March 1996 - Sonny Carey's first goal since his summer switch from Blackpool put them ahead in the 40th minute.

But Charlton's control of the contest was ended by the 74th dismissal of centre-back Kayne Ramsay for two yellow cards.

The opening exchanges in SE7 were scrappy and nervy, both sides backing up why only Sheffield United came into this round of weekend fixtures with a lower shot conversion rate in the Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sonny Carey scores the opener for Charlton in their clash with Millwall.

The first attempt of any note was registered by Ramsay when the Addicks centre-back sent a long-distance attempt comfortably off target in the 27th minute.

Millwall, who had won their opening two away league matches, found it even tougher to fashion attacking moments in the opening 45 minutes. Aidomo Emakhu was their most threatening outlet as the Irishman showed intent to dribble at the hosts backline but struck wildly off target after cutting on to his right foot.

Charlton finished the first period with some momentum and threatened again just moments before they broke the deadlock. Rob Apter's deflected shot looped over Lions keeper Steven Benda and clipped the top of the crossbar.

The resulting corner saw Carey open his account for the hosts. Benda could only fist Conor Coventry's corner to the edge of the penalty area, with Carey's first-time strike fizzing through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom of the net.

Millwall captain Jake Cooper headed wide from Emakhu's corner from eight yards out just before the interval.

Charlton were reduced to 10 men after Ramsay picked up his second yellow card from referee Robert Madley - both for fouls on the dangerous Emakhu, easily the best performer for Millwall on a below-par day.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the Addicks had the chance to go 2-0 ahead; Miles Leaburn's flick sent the excellent Tyreece Campbell through but he arrowed a shot over Benda's bar.

Millwall boss Alex Neil had switched off the subdued Mihailo Ivanovic, along with Camiel Neghli, bringing on Bangura-Williams and Daniel Kelly.

And Bangura-Williams had an impact.

The young midfielder had a goal disallowed for handball but there was to be no reprieve from the officials for Charlton soon after.

Bangura-Williams was the quickest to react after Thomas Kaminski was only able to push Luke Cundle's shot back out into danger, lashing in the loose ball.

The managers

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"I'm proud of the performance because it took a red card for us to draw the game. We were comfortable and I didn't see us conceding today.

"Once we got the goal I just wanted to get the next one, which we couldn't do. It was going to take something - like a set-play or a moment of madness to concede and we got a moment of madness.

"When you are on a booking and you lunge in then you know you are risking something. You have to be cleverer than that. Top defenders stay on their feet and make people work for something - when they go to ground it is a last resort or they know they can win it.

"It is a learning curve for him. He's a young boy and he has so much ability, he has been outstanding for us. That was categorically the turning point.

"We got in so many times in the first half but without having an end product. If we do that we're comfortably ahead by half-time. We didn't show moments of quality which we need to.

"We got the goal eventually. I tried to make positive changes to get the second goal. They needed something to turn for them and we gifted them that.

"We should have had six points from our last two home games but we took one. We're comfortable at the level."

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"Half-time was probably the angriest I've been since I've been here - because we were c**p in the first half. It was the basics we were short on.

"The turning point in our favour, the sending off helped, but was when we went an extra man in the middle and took a striker off. We got a foothold in the game.

"It's a constant dilemma I've had to fight against. Last season playing a front two paid huge dividends for us. But having another midfielder out there made us look more dangerous.

"We deserved our goal. We know we can play better. If you're not playing at your best then the one thing is to make sure you don't lose.

"There is still a bit of frustration for me because we should've played better in the first half."