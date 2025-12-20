Charlton Athletic 1-0 Oxford United: Charlie Kelman bags late Addicks winner

Charlie Kelman marked his return from injury by scoring the only goal as Charlton beat Oxford 1-0 at The Valley.

It was the former QPR striker's first match back after missing seven fixtures with a hamstring injury.

Kelman replaced Isaac Olaofe just after the hour mark and produced a predatory strike from the edge of the box to deepen the relegation concerns for the U's, who have collected one point from a possible 12.

Charlton came into the match on a six-match winless streak which had dropped them from fifth to 19th in the Championship standings. This was their first win since November 4.

Both teams made a nervy start to the contest before Oxford created the opening chance. Nik Prelec kept

Mark Harris' pass in play on the right touchline but after cutting inside his low shot was straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Charlton began to ask some defensive questions of the visitors but James Bree's right-footed strike in the 29th minute was fisted out for a corner by United goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Olaofe failed to convert a gilt-edged opportunity to put Charlton ahead soon after the half-hour mark.

The striker produced a clumsy touch after being fed by Sonny Carey and then fired straight at Cumming, with Carey steering the rebound over the crossbar.

Mark Harris smashed a first-time attempt from Michal Helik's lay-off comfortably over the goal as Oxford struggled to break down the hosts.

Carey went close again for Charlton after a driving run into the penalty area which ended with a low left-footed strike that fizzed narrowly wide of the far post. It proved to be the last notable action of a low-quality opening 45 minutes.

Ciaron Brown produced a close-range miss in the 53rd minute with the presence of Bree doing enough to put off the Oxford centre-back.

Cumming continued to be the busier of the two goalkeepers and needed to push away Rob Apter's attempt which looked to be creeping in before his intervention.

Charlton substitute Tyreece Campbell went close a matter of seconds after being introduced to the action, producing a curling right-footed strike which was just the wrong side of the far upright.

Kelman opened the scoring with a classy finish. He took a touch after a short pass from Campbell before dispatching a low strike into the bottom right corner of the net in the 78th minute.

Oxford failed to mount a response. Helik headed over Tyler Goodrham's cross and substitute Filip Krastev sent a free-kick wide of Kaminski's goal deep into stoppage time.

It marked a miserable anniversary for Oxford boss Gary Rowett as he clocked up one year in the hotseat.

The managers

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"It's a massive result and it was deserved. We should have been ahead earlier. We didn't demonstrate the clinical killer instinct in the first half.

"It's the perfect return for Charlie. He was playing through injury. It was a tendon injury which wasn't picked up, so he wasn't firing on all cylinders.

"That has healed now and he's looked like a different animal the last two or three weeks in training. It was a wonderful finish. We paid a lot of money for him by our terms. We love him. He is fantastic around the place.

"I was pleased with the level of performance. It was a nervy game with a nervy atmosphere and you could tell early on that we needed to get to grips with it.

"We didn't play anywhere near the levels we can play but we still should've been ahead at half-time. We had some glorious chances.

"We needed to turn the screw, be a bit braver and keep doing the basics well because they put it in your box at every opportunity. We grew into the game, were in the ascendancy and then made really positive changes."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It is a difficult defeat to take. It felt like a pretty even game. I didn't think Charlton were better than us but I also don't think we were better than them.

"One moment of quality for the goal and we couldn't find that, we sort of huffed and puffed a little bit.

"It was standard for our last 10 games, apart from Ipswich, where most of the games could go either way and the majority are going against us, which is the frustrating bit.

"I can understand the crowd's frustration but it is not particularly helpful in the moment. I don't necessarily think being personal helps. I get that they are disappointed we're not winning games.

"We've got a really honest group that clearly needs a bit of help in January. We have got to stick together."