Charlton 1-1 Rotherham: Chuks Aneke earns point for Addicks

Liam Kelly ended Rotherham's run of eight away league games without a goal but Steve Evans' side were unable to hold on for victory as Charlton hit back to draw 1-1 at the Valley.

Kelly's stunning 58th-minute strike raised the Millers' hopes of ending a 669-day wait for an away win - a run dating back to November 2022.

But Charlton substitute Chuks Aneke struck a curling 25-yard equaliser to deny the visitors.

Both teams struggled to create a clear opening during the first 45 minutes with striker Gassan Ahadme guilty of spurning the best of the home side's first-half opportunities when he fired over from 10 yards.

Rotherham took longer to threaten but grew into the game with Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks both forcing Addicks goalkeeper Will Mannion into action.

The second half looked set to follow the pattern of the first before Kelly drilled a powerful low drive beyond Mannion.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones immediately introduced Aneke as part of a triple substitution and the move paid off when the forward levelled in the 72nd minute.

Neither side could find a winner and Rotherham manager Evans was booked for dissent late on.