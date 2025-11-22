Charlton Athletic 1-5 Southampton: Saints stun Addicks with first-half flurry at The Valley

Southampton continued their excellent form under interim manager Tonda Eckert as they thrashed Charlton 5-1 at The Valley.

Finn Azaz collected a first-half brace with Ryan Manning, Adam Armstrong and Casper Jander also scoring in a dream opening 45 minutes for the Saints, who have won all three matches since the German coach replaced Will Still earlier this month.

It ensured a miserable afternoon for Addicks boss Nathan Jones, facing his former club for the first time since they sacked him after a 95-day spell in charge in February 2023.

Charlton's defensive strength has been a big factor in their impressive start to life in the Championship and they came into the contest with just one loss at home in 2025. But they were repeatedly cut open by their rampant South coast opponents and trailed 5-1 by the interval.

Southampton laid down their intent from the opening minutes in south-east London and Thomas Kaminski made a close-range save to deny Azaz in the 11th minute.

But Azaz turned provider for the opening goal after 14 minutes, supplying the cross for left wing-back Manning to power a header home from a few yards out.

It was the start of a four-goal blitz in the space of eight minutes.

The Saints were proving unstoppable with their fluid passing and quickly made it 2-0 through Armstrong. The striker saw his initial effort blocked but followed up to slam the ball past Kaminski.

The visitors went 3-0 ahead with just 20 minutes on the clock. Armstrong's first-time pass sent German central midfielder Jander driving through the middle before slotting into the bottom right corner of the net.

Armstrong was once again the architect for Southampton's fourth goal in the 22nd minute. His deft touch was collected by Azaz, who clinically breezed past Kaminski to tap home.

Azaz pounced again with a simple finish, touching the ball in after a driving run and cross by Tom Fellows, in the 43rd minute.

The shellshocked hosts cut the deficit just before the break. Charlton vice-captain Lloyd Jones heading in Sonny Carey's deep corner.

Armstrong, along with flying winger Leo Scienza, caused so many problems and the former produced a fizzing strike in the 50th minute that Kaminski tipped over.

Referee Stephen Martin waved away home appeals for a penalty as Jones appeared to be pushed over inside the area early in the second period.

Southampton defended resolutely as they restricted Charlton to shots from distance, Tyreece Campbell curled a right-footed attempt wide of the right post, as goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was well protected.

