Charlton Athletic 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Last-ditch Sonny Carey seals victory for Addicks

Sonny Carey struck a stoppage-time winner for Charlton as they defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Valley to move back into the Championship play-off places.

Addicks captain Greg Docherty failed to convert a first-half penalty with Joshua Griffiths saving the Scot's tame effort.

But Carey sparked jubilation for the hosts in the fifth minute of stoppage time as his strike from 30 yards took a slight deflection and somehow found its way under Griffiths.

The Addicks extended their unbeaten run to five league matches and have lost just one of their last 22 home league games - winning 16 of them.

Charlton faced enforced changes from Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Swansea with Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell and goalscorer Charlie Kelman all ruled out due to injury.

A forgettable opening 45 minutes saw neither team produce an effort on target from open play.

Former Charlton striker Karlan Grant - booed on his return to south-east London - saw plenty of the ball and lashed wildly over in the sixth minute while Samuel Iling-Junior struck a chance wide in a positive start by the Baggies.

West Brom's attackers failed to gamble on Iling-Junior's dangerous cross after the right wing-back had surged past marker Onel Hernandez.

Charlton were awarded a spot-kick in the 34th minute after Ousmane Diakite handled Miles Leaburn's header.

Docherty took on spot-kick duties with Matt Godden, the regular taker last season, not featuring since their League One play-off final victory due to a knee injury. But Griffiths was able to push his attempt back out before it was scrambled to safety.

West Brom's best chance came in the 38th minute after Diakite looped a ball over the top for Lewis Price to race on to but he drove a low right-footed across the face of Thomas Kaminski's goal.

Charlton struggled to break down their organised opponents in the first period with plenty of misplaced passes on show

Both goalkeepers were called into action early in the second half. First Kaminski foiled Isaac Price after he bore down on goal and then Griffiths went full stretch to push Carey's full-blooded 20-yard strike out for a corner kick.

That early promise of the deadlock being broken quickly faded with defences once again firmly on top.

Leaburn glanced Macaulay Gillesphey's cross harmlessly past the right post.

But then Carey, a free transfer summer signing from Blackpool, struck his fifth goal of the season.

He picked up possession after a corner was cleared by West Brom, beat a challenge and then let fly from range, with the ball taking a small deflection before bouncing in front of Griffiths and squirming under the keeper's body to spark wild celebrations.

