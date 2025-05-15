Charlton Athletic 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers (Agg: 1-0): Matt Godden scores late winner to send Addicks to League One play-off final

Charlton are through to the Sky Bet League One play-off final after they beat Wycombe 1-0 in the semi-final second leg at The Valley.

Sunday's first leg finished goalless and, for long periods, the second was similarly as tepid. But, with one of only three shots on target on the night, Matt Godden pounced to send Nathan Jones' Addicks to Wembley.

They will take on Leyton Orient for a place in the Sky Bet Championship at 1pm next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

The League One play-off final is at Wembley on Sunday May 25.

Wycombe were far from overawed by more than 24,000 home fans creating a cauldron of noise, and they started with intent. But, in a flash, Charlton reminded them of just how menacing they can be in attack.

Alex Gilbert played a sublime pass through for Godden to run on to and, when the angle became too acute, his ball to the far post narrowly evaded Tyreece Campbell.

They went even closer after 38 minutes, when Godden clipped a ball into the box for Lloyd Jones, who inexplicably headed past the post from inside the six-yard box.

They were the only chances of note in the first half - and the second half followed suit. No one could afford to make a mistake.

Adam Reach was reminded of that when his momentarily lapse in concentration allowed Thierry Small to pick the ball up, drive inside and bend a shot inches past the left-hand upright.

Wycombe's nearly moment came with just over 10 minutes to play. Fred Onyedinma teed up Garath McCleary after a driving run from inside his own half, and, after Kayne Ramsay blocked the veteran's shot, he rapidly recovered to make an even better one to deny Xavier Simons.

Image: Matt Godden scored the winner at The Valley

But Charlton had the final say - and it was no surprise their talisman Godden - scorer of 22 goals in all competitions this term - was the hero.

Jones expertly brought down a ball, kept it away from goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli and prodded it into the path of the striker, who finished from close range to send the Addicks to Wembley two days short of six years after they beat Doncaster in the very same game to advance to an ultimately victorious final.

Godden: We knew we'd get the goal if we kept going

Charlton's Matty Godden on Sky Sports Football:

"It was mad. It's what this football club is all about. They deserve it. The fans out on the pitch now, they deserve everything. They've had some tough times, and we've got a day out at Wembley now.

"The group we have is incredible. We knew if we kept on going we'd do it in 90 minutes.

"[The gaffer] has always believed in us. The tough times we had before December and then when it turned, he's always believed in us. It's intense, but I'll take intensity if it'll bring us special memories like that."

'Charlton's rise incredible - I think they'll edge the final'

Darren Ambrose on Sky Sports Football:

"The goal summed up the game. Jones redeemed himself [from the earlier miss] with a lovely touch. And there was Godden, the man of the moment. The goal scorer, the hero.

"We said they needed a hero, and he certainly stepped up.

"It's been an incredible rise for Charlton and Leyton Orient up the league this season.

"The two teams who are in the best form going into the play-offs are going into the final. I think it'll be more open than today.

"They'll both be trying to get goals and I think it'll be an exciting final. I think Charlton will just edge it."

Jones: That's justification for our wonderful run - but only the winner of the final is remembered

Charlton's Nathan Jones on Sky Sports Football:

"It's a little bit of relief, a little bit of euphoria. It's a long season. We gave ourselves too much to do for automatic promotion. We started the season well, had October, November, then we've been on a wonderful, wonderful run. We've been a good side for a while and I just feel that's justification.

"There's a lot of pressure when you come to Charlton, big expectation, because of the size of the club. The club is ready to go. I'm just so pleased.

"Every single year, he [Godden] scores goals and if you get goalscorers, you're always in with a chance of winning games. What happened last year was Charlton couldn't keep clean sheets. We've done that. We had to build, then we added fluency, a little bit of evolution in terms of our play, then you rely on good players to get you goals.

"Tonight and tomorrow we'll let them loose and do whatever they want, then we're back on it. This is a great, great group and you don't get to this point without a great group because it's not about a manager or a striker, it is a collective effort. This group are hungry, they want to achieve something - and we're seeing the fruits of a lot of work.

"But we haven't achieved anything yet. What we've done is we've earned the right to take part in a wonderful occasion, but only the winner is remembered."

Dodds: A real harsh lesson

Wycombe's Mike Dodds on Sky Sports Football:

"There's a lot of emotion around the result. We wanted to go to Wembley and get promoted, but congratulations to Charlton. Nathan Jones has done an incredible job and the run they've been on is incredible.

"Over the two legs there was nothing in it. We had opportunities, but unfortunately for us they took their one clear opportunity and they're going to Wembley.

"The disappointing thing from my point of view is we spoke about moments, and it's a real harsh lesson for me in terms of it being my first time in the job and the tie being decided by one moment."