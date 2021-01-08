Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley. Sky Bet League One.

The Valley.

Charlton Athletic 0

    Accrington Stanley 1

    • C Bishop (36th minute)

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chuks Aneke replaces Conor Washington.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

    corner icon

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Forster-Caskey.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McConville.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Washington.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Millar.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Gunter.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).

    goal icon

    Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dion Charles.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Butcher.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dion Charles.

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Sean McConville.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albie Morgan.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matt Butcher.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Michael Nottingham tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.