48' Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

47' Attempt missed. Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box.

45' Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chuks Aneke replaces Conor Washington.

Second Half begins Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

45'+2' First Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

45'+1' Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Forster-Caskey.

45' Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McConville.

44' Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Washington.

43' Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.

43' Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

42' Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

41' Foul by Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic).

41' Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Millar.

38' Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Gunter.

38' Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

38' Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).

36' Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

35' Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dion Charles.

33' Attempt saved. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Rodgers.

30' Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

30' Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Butcher.

30' Attempt blocked. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

26' Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

25' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

25' Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

24' Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

24' Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24' Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).

24' Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21' Hand ball by Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic).

21' Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.

20' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

20' Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey.

20' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dion Charles.

19' Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley).

17' Foul by Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic).

17' Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13' Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.

12' Paul Smyth (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12' Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

11' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.

10' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Sean McConville.

10' Attempt blocked. Liam Millar (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albie Morgan.

10' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matt Butcher.

9' Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

9' Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Burgess.

5' Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross following a set piece situation.

4' Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).

4' Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3' Offside, Accrington Stanley. Michael Nottingham tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

First Half begins.