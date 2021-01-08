Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley. Sky Bet League One.

The Valley.

Charlton Athletic 0

    Accrington Stanley 2

    • C Bishop (36th minute, 67th minute)

    Charlton 0-2 Accrington: Colby Bishop's brace seals victory

    Match report as Accrington climbed up to fifth in League with a 2-0 victory at Charlton; Colby Bishop's double seals the visitor's win at the Valley

    Friday 8 January 2021 22:19, UK

    Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley

    Accrington climbed up to fifth in League One after defeating Charlton 2-0 at the Valley thanks to a brace from Colby Bishop.

    Bishop opened the scoring in the 36th minute and the 24-year-old then secured the points when he doubled Stanley's lead midway through the second period.

    The visitors started the brisker of the two sides, and Bishop headed a Sean McConville free-kick wide after four minutes.

    Charlton started to impose themselves, and debutant Liam Millar drew a save out of visiting keeper Nathan Baxter following a solo run.

    Jake Forster-Caskey forced Baxter into action again in the 25th minute, the Stanley number one turning away one-handed a shot from outside the area.

    The visitors took the lead when a poor back header by Charlton skipper Jason Pearce went over the head of the outstretched Ben Amos, allowing Bishop to easily head home with the goal at his mercy.

    Charlton looked for the equaliser, and Alex Gilbey made Baxter clear off the line three minutes before the interval.

    The game was settled in the 67th minute when Bishop collected his second of the evening, the striker controlling a pass by Joe Pritchard before slotting home past Amos.

