Charlton vs Portsmouth preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton will have Josh Parker available again when they host Portsmouth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm.

The striker has been absent with a virus, but has recovered on time to vie for selection alongside Lyle Taylor. Lewis Page and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined, owing to respective tendon and knee injuries.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer this week also dismissed reports that the ankle injury suffered by captain Jason Pearce will keep him out for the remainder of the season, though Saturday's fixture will come too soon for him.

Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle is fit to start following his return to training. He had previously been absent with a hamstring injury, but joins Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis in being passed fit.

Matt Clarke and Nathan Thompson are also expected to feature, despite both being hurt in a collision during last week's 5-1 defeat of Bradford. Thompson lost teeth when they collided head on, and one of those became lodged in Clarke's head and had to be removed.

Charlton have won both of their last two league meetings with Portsmouth; they last won three in a row against them in October 1999 (a run of four).

Portsmouth have won each of their last three visits to the Valley in all competitions, last losing away at Charlton in a Premier League clash in April 2006, with Bryan Hughes and Darren Bent sealing a comeback win for the Addicks after Andres D'Alessandro had given Pompey a half-time lead.

Charlton are unbeaten in 11 home league games (W7 D4 L0), their best unbeaten run at the Valley since February 2012 under Chris Powell (W11 D7 L0).

Portsmouth have won one of their last seven away league matches (D3 L3).

Ben Close has scored four goals in his last five league games for Portsmouth - double the amount he scored in his first 72 appearances (including play-offs) for the club (2).

Charlton still seem to be suffering from the loss of the influential Karlan Grant, as the goals aren't quite flowing in the same way they were before his departure.

Portsmouth finally got back to winning ways last Saturday. Bradford looked desperate at Fratton Park but to win for the first time since New Year's Day will have provided a huge boost in confidence to Kenny Jackett's side. But I think Charlton will sneak this one.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)