Charlton Athletic family gets creative for Red, White and Black Day

Lee Bowyer, Johnnie Jackson and Josh Parker showed their support for a poetry competition to mark Charlton's annual 'Red, White and Black Day' celebration.

Creativity matters to Charlton boss Lee Bowyer, his assistant Johnnie Jackson and striker Josh Parker, as three schoolkids found out this week!

The Sky Sports cameras will be down at The Valley for the visit of Portsmouth on Saturday evening, as fifth plays fourth in a crucial tussle in Sky Bet League One.

The match will also mark 'Red, White and Black Day' - a long-running celebration of Charlton's commitment to diversity. The annual event began over 25 years ago and is operated by the Charlton Athletic Race and Equality Partnership (CARE), a unique mulitagency initiative run by the club and Greenwich Council.

Around 100 members of organisations, teams and fan groups connected to the Addicks will parade around the pitch prior to kick-off against Pompey, with legends Carl Leaburn and Paul Mortimer among those taking part.

The Charlton Upbeats are one of several groups and organisations representing diversity supported by the club and the Charlton Athletic Community Trust

This year's tagline is 'All Different, All Special, All Together' and in the run-up to the event, the club and Charlton Athletic Community Trust (CACT) ran a poetry competition on diversity with local schoolchildren.

The winning poets got to visit Charlton's training ground and read their poems to Bowyer, assistant manager Jackson, and first-team player Parker.

The first-team trio were also involved in the making of a special video featuring the poems, read by pupils and a number of groups from across the Charlton family, that will be shown on the big screen at The Valley on Saturday.

Watch what happened when the young poets met the Addicks management in the video above, and hear the winning poems!