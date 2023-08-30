Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon: Blues survive scare to reach Carabao Cup third round

Chelsea hit back to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 and reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

There were 63 places between the sides at kick-off, but it was League Two AFC Wimbledon that took the lead at Stamford Bridge via an early penalty from James Tilley.

But Chelsea levelled via their own spot-kick in first-half stoppage-time, won and converted by Noni Madueke, before a second-half winner thanks to substitute Enzo Fernandez.

They will face Brighton at home in the third round, on September 26 or 27.

Cucurella started as Poch played the youngsters The big news was that Chelsea start Marc Cucurella, despite him being linked with a move away before Deadline Day on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Pochettino handed starts to youngsters Bashir Humphreys (20), Diego Moreira (19), Lesley Ugochukwu (19) and Mason Burstow (20).

New goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was on the bench, as were Lucas Bergstrom (20) and Ishe Samuels-Smith (17).

How Chelsea hit back to down Dons

It was a tale of two penalties in the first half. AFC Wimbledon struck first on 19 minutes, after Robert Sanchez had come to punch clear a free-kick and instead connected with Harry Pell, before Tilley sent the ball past the Chelsea goalkeeper from 12 yards.

Image: AFC Wimbledon's James Tilley, right, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot vs Chelsea

Then it was Chelsea's turn in stoppage time. Madueke, undoubtedly their bright spark, raced down the right before being brought down in the box. Stepping up himself to beat Alex Bass in the Dons net.

Mauricio Pochettino eventually called for his reinforcements, with Fernandez and Malo Gusto coming on.

It was Enzo who made the difference, as he capitalised on a mistake at the back from Bass, whose poor attempt at a clearance ricocheted into the Argentine's path, allowing him to bend the ball into an empty net from the edge of the box, taking Chelsea into the third round.

Did Cucurella do enough to impress Poch?

Image: Enzo Fernandez, left, celebrates with Marc Cucurella after scoring Chelsea's winner vs AFC Wimbledon

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam at Stamford Bridge:

An eye-catching name on the team-sheet to say the least. Marc Cucurella was handed a first start of the season by Pochettino, but did not do a huge amount to impress on the left side.

Whether he is still at the club by the end of the week remains to be seen, with Deadline Day looming on Thursday. Ian Maatsen, playing further up the pitch on Tuesday night, looks a capable understudy for Ben Chilwell. After the game, Pochettino was non-committal on Cucurella's future.

"I don't know anything right now," he said. "When he is training with us he is in our plans, but if things happen it's the decision of the club."

Pochettino pleased to progress

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino:

"It was tough, because of the circumstances we have in the squad at the moment. Many players weren't involved today, and I'm happy with the performance of a few who started for the first time.

"The beauty of this competition is anything can happen, and for us there were many positive things. We have our squad and the players on the bench in case we need them.

"There are a lot of Premier League teams out of the competition and we need to talk about the positive things. The game was always under control. They surprised me. They are League Two, but are a very good team. These types of games are always so difficult."

Player of the Match - Noni Madueke

Image: Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring his side's first goal vs AFC Wimbledon

It is a tad unfortunate for Madueke that he occupies the same position as Raheem Sterling, and that the latter has started the season so brilliantly down Chelsea's right flank.

Madueke was electric at times in his first start of the season on Tuesday night, particularly in his burst of pace to win the crucial equalising penalty. He may, however, have to wait a while to get his chance should Sterling's league form continue.