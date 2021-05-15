Chelsea 0-1 Leicester: Youri Tielemans scores long-range beauty as Foxes lift FA Cup for first time

Youri Tielemans struck a sensational winner to clinch Leicester City their first FA Cup in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley - with Ben Chilwell's 89th-minute effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

It was the biggest gathering of supporters inside a stadium since the coronavirus pandemic began - and they were treated to incredible drama in the 140th FA Cup final.

Leicester fans had the perfect view as Tielemans fired a brilliant shot into the top corner of the goal at their end on 63 minutes. It was a goal worthy of winning any final and capped a superb performance from the Belgian.

It had been a game of few clear chances up until that point but Kasper Schmeichel was then forced into two fantastic saves at the other end, pushing a Chilwell header onto the post and then pulling off another wonderful stop to deny Mason Mount, as Chelsea desperately searched for a response.

Former Leicester defender Chilwell thought he'd done just that, when Caglar Soyuncu's clearance went in off him, but VAR rightly spotted the Chelsea man had strayed marginally offside in the build-up.

Leicester, who lost key defender Jonny Evans to injury midway through the first half, held on and, 52 years after their last appearance in a FA Cup final, were able to hold the trophy aloft for the first time, adding another remarkable chapter to their story, following their 2015/16 Premier League triumph.

There will be little time for the Foxes to celebrate the achievement, though, with Chelsea hosting Leicester on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, a crucial contest in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Image: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is held aloft after his side's FA Cup win

How Leicester won the Cup...

Chelsea were playing in their fourth FA Cup final in five years and looked more accustomed to the occasion in the early stages, forcing Leicester onto the back foot from the off, with Reece James deployed as one of the three centre-backs to cover the Foxes' counter-attack.

The switch looked a smart one from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and it paid off on 16 minutes when James made a crucial block on a Jamie Vardy shot from eight yards out.

Soyuncu then headed over from a Tielemans free-kick, as Chelsea only had off target shots from Antonio Rudiger, Mason Mount and Timo Werner to show from their fast start.

Image: Caglar Soyuncu tangles with Timo Werner

The Blues were then their own worst enemy on 29 minutes, when Werner flicked a cross just out of Cesar Azpilicueta's reach, when the Spaniard appeared prime to score.

Leicester suffered a serious blow on 34 minutes when centre-back Jonny Evans - who was in a race to be fit for the final - was forced off with what appeared to be a recurrence of his heel problem, however his young team-mate Wesley Fofana stepped up in his absence and pulled off a brilliant double block soon after to deny Werner.

Headers from Soyuncu and Vardy flashed wide just before the break but when the half-time whistle sounded, neither side had worked the opposition goalkeeper.

Marcos Alonso finally did that with a tame header on 53 minutes, nodding straight at Schmeichel, before Leicester forced a series of corners and began to get a stronger foothold in the game, with Tielemans their chief creator.

He went from creator to finisher in stunning style just after the hour though, finding space 35 yards out and firing a brilliant strike into the top corner before celebrating with the Leicester fans behind that goal. It would be Leicester's only shot on target of the match - but what a shot.

Image: Youri Tielemans celebrates his FA Cup final goal

Chelsea's players appealed for handball against Ayoze Perez in the build-up, with the ball deflecting up off his knee onto his arm as he intercepted a pass, but referee Michael Oliver wasn't swayed.

At the other end Schmeichel saved superbly twice, first from a Chilwell header, which he tipped onto a post, and then from a Mount snap shot, which he pushed behind. But the Foxes 'keeper thought he had been beaten on 89 minutes when Soyuncu smashed the ball in off Chilwell.

But Chelsea's celebrations were silenced and Leicester fans were bouncing once again when VAR correctly judged Chilwell had stepped offside when he received Thiago Silva's long pass in the build-up.

At the final whistle, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers ran onto the pitch, celebrating his first major honour in England, to the sound of huge cheers from the end containing his side's supporters.

It was another special, historic moment for Leicester - but Chelsea will be out for revenge on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Opta stats

Leicester City won their first FA Cup final at the fifth attempt, becoming the 44th different side to win the competition.

Leicester are the first first-time winners of the FA Cup since Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City in the 2013 final.

Chelsea have become the first team to lose the FA Cup final in consecutive seasons since Newcastle United did so in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

Leicester City's winning goal came from their only shot on target in the entire match.

This was the 45th different FA Cup final match to finish 1-0, at least 20 more times than any other scoreline in the showpiece.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has become the first manager to win both the English and Scottish FA Cup since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Leicester's Youri Tielemans became the third Belgian player to score in an FA Cup final, with all three going on to lift the trophy that year (Eden Hazard in 2018, Kevin De Bruyne in 2019).

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper to captain the winning side in an FA Cup final since David Seaman at Arsenal in 2003.

What's next?

Chelsea and Leicester meet again on Tuesday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.