Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool AET (10-11 on pens): Reds win Carabao Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga misses crucial penalty

Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty in a marathon 11-10 shootout at Wembley.

Brought on by Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel for the shootout in the final minute of extra-time, Kepa failed to save a single penalty, before blazing his own effort over the bar to hand Liverpool victory after a goalless 120 minutes.

It was a remarkable moment that came three years after the previous defining incident in Kepa's Chelsea career, when he refused Maurizio Sarri's instructions for him to be removed ahead of their shootout defeat to Manchester City in the 2019 final.

For Liverpool it was a first Carabao Cup win since 2012, taking them ahead of Manchester City again to become the outright most successful side in the history of the competition with nine wins. It also ended Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first domestic cup trophy with the club.

Analysis: 'Ridiculous' decision to bring on Kepa

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I hope it puts to bed the idea of bringing on goalkeepers on for shootouts. Mendy's one of the world's best goalkeepers, and then you bring on Kepa instead, ridiculous.

"I didn't like his behaviour when the penalties were being taken, and then he took one of the worst penalties you'll ever see. I don't understand why you'd do it."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"I don't like it [subbing goalkeepers on for shootouts]. It's not the time to analyse that, it could've paid off. They obviously know Kepa's got an excellent penalty-saving record, but I still don't understand it.

"Mendy's been outstanding and made saves all the way through the game, he's got the atmosphere, the feeling, he's warmed up."

Team news Romelu Lukaku started on the bench for Chelsea, where he was joined by Reece James following his return from injury. Edouard Mendy began in goal and Mason Mount also started

Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal for Liverpool, while Jordan Henderson also returned to the XI. Thiago Alcantara was forced to withdraw in the warm-up, being replaced in midfield by Naby Keita. Diogo Jota came back from injury to take his place on the bench.

Chelsea miss three huge chances to win game

Liverpool were dominating the ball but Chelsea were creating the clear openings. They had three massive opportunities to take the lead, but Christian Pulisic was denied by Caoimhin Kelleher early on, then Mason Mount either side of half-time lacked the composure to find the back of the net when presented with glorious opportunities.

They were the type of moments that should have been gobbled up by an elite striker, but Romelu Lukaku was again named on the bench by Tuchel.

Mendy's mixed moments

Liverpool also had a huge chance of their own on the half-hour mark, only to be denied by Eduoard Mendy's remarkable double save.

First he got down low to deny Naby Keita's shot from the edge of the box, before reacting with incredible speed to push Sadio Mane's follow-up effort over the bar from point-blank range.

He did, however, nearly cost his side on 65 minutes with a poor clearance that allowed Mane to play in Mohamed Salah. But even the Premier League's most clinical finisher was found wanting as his attempted dink was cleared away from the line by Thiago Silva.

VAR denies Liverpool the opener

Moments later Liverpool thought they had taken the lead as a smart free-kick routine led to Mane heading across for Joel Matip to convert from a couple of yards out, but after a lengthy VAR check it was ruled out. Virgil van Dijk the man responsible, as he was deemed to be impeding Reece James in the build-up from an offside position.

Kepa introduction proves decisive as Liverpool triumph

Eventually Lukaku was introduced and for a split second early in extra-time he thought he had given Chelsea the lead. But VAR showed the striker was fractions offside as he raced in behind onto a Trevoh Chalobah pass before finishing past Kelleher.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net again in the second half of extra-time as Kai Havertz turned and finished, but once again the Blues were thwarted by the flag, with the Germany international narrowly offside.

Eventually the game went to penalties as Kepa was introduced, but he failed to save a single penalty before sending his over the bar to hand Liverpool victory.

What's next?

