Chelsea 3

  • T Abraham (11th minute, 17th minute, 74th minute)

Luton Town 1

  • J Clark (30th minute)

Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town: Tammy Abraham hat-trick sends Blues into FA Cup fifth round

Match report as Tammy Abraham's hat-trick sees Chelsea ease past Luton Town 3-1 to progress to the FA Cup fifth round; misfiring Chelsea striker Timo Werner misses a late penalty for the home side

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Sunday 24 January 2021 14:05, UK

Chelsea&#39;s Tammy Abraham celebrates completing his hat-trick against Luton
Image: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates completing his hat-trick against Luton

Tammy Abraham's hat-trick helped Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round to help ease the pressure on under-fire manager Frank Lampard.

Abraham had appeared to put the hosts in total control of the tie with two early goals, only for Jordan Clark's strike on the half-hour mark, with the aid of another Kepa Arrizabalaga error, to give Luton hope of a shock at Stamford Bridge.

However, Abraham was on hand to ease any home nerves with a close-range finish 16 minutes from time and despite Timo Werner missing a late penalty, Chelsea still set up a fifth-round clash at Barnsley.

More to follow shortly…

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

  • Fourth round: January 22-25
  • Fifth round: Wednesday February 10
  • Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20
  • Semi-finals: Saturday April 17
  • Final: Saturday May 15
