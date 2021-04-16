Chelsea vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City on Saturday due to a muscle injury.

The Denmark defender missed the midweek Champions League clash with Porto and has failed to recover in time for the Wembley showdown.

N'Golo Kante is fit enough to start his second match in a week, with Mateo Kovacic still sidelined through hamstring trouble.

0:27 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists there is room for both Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in his starting line-up

Man City will be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero once again.

The Argentinian has missed the last three games with a muscular problem, the latest in a catalogue of fitness issues to have marred his final season at the club.

City have no other fresh fitness concerns but, as in previous domestic cup ties this season, Zack Steffen could take over from Ederson in goal.

How to follow

Follow Chelsea vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog.

Opta stats

1:19 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City have set the benchmark in English football in recent years but has challenged his side to 'close the gap' in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea have lost four of their last five FA Cup ties against Manchester City, including a 2-1 loss at this stage in 2013. However, they did win their most recent such encounter 5-1 in February 2016.

Manchester City have won six of their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D1 L2), beating the Blues 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League already this season.

Manchester City have lost none of their three meetings with Chelsea at the new Wembley Stadium, beating them 2-1 in the 2013 FA Cup semi-final, 2-0 in the 2018 Community Shield, and on penalties in the 2019 League Cup final.

Chelsea are looking to reach the FA Cup final for a 15th time, with only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) reaching it more often than the Blues. Chelsea have won seven of their last eight semi-final ties, losing only against Man City in 2013 in this run.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Chelsea

Manchester City have won nine of their last 11 FA Cup semi-final matches, though they have been eliminated at this stage in two of their four previous campaigns under Pep Guardiola (vs Arsenal in both 2017 and 2020).

Chelsea are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, failing only in 2018-19 in this run. Thomas Tuchel would be the first ever German manager to reach the English FA Cup final.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in all five of his managerial meetings with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel (W3 D2), with all of these coming between 2013 and 2016 when the Spaniard was in charge of Bayern Munich.

Sergio Agüero has scored six goals in his 10 appearances at Wembley Stadium for Manchester City. His six goals are more than any other Man City player has netted at the ground.

No player has scored more goals in the 2020-21 FA Cup tournament (excl. qualifiers) than Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (4).

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in his last eight FA Cup matches, scoring four and assisting five.

PITCH TO POST PREVIEW: IS SPURS' PREMIER LEAGUE POSITION ABOUT RIGHT? WEST HAM'S TOP-FOUR CHANCES AND MORE

In the latest Pitch to Post Preview show, Kate Burlaga is joined by Ben Grounds, Adam Bate and Kaveh Solhekol to preview the weekend's football action.

| PART 1 - Everton vs Tottenham preview - top-four chances assessed | Is Spurs' Premier League position about right?

| PART 2 - West Ham looking for unprecedented top-four finish | Is Moyes manager of the year? | What is Jesse Lingard's future?

| PART 3 - Arsenal and Man Utd's Europa League chances after QF progression | Ben and Adam's pitches ahead of weekend action

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox