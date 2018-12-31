Chelsea vs Southampton preview: Olivier Giroud adds to Chelsea injury problems

Olivier Giroud is a doubt for Chelsea's clash with Southampton

Injury-hit Chelsea are expected to be without Olivier Giroud for their opening game of 2019 against Southampton.

The France international injured his ankle in Sunday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, adding to the mounting numbers of injuries Maurizio Sarri has to contend with over a hectic festive schedule.

"We are in trouble because, in January, we have to play every three days," the Chelsea head coach said.

Alvaro Morata could start as the main attacker and Eden Hazard is likely play in his preferred wide left role.

Cesc Fabregas (neck), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back), Pedro (hamstring) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) could miss out.

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand could miss the return to his former club because of a back injury, while striker Michael Obafemi is expected to be sidelined at Stamford Bridge due to a hamstring issue.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts a four-match suspension after being sent off during the defeat to Manchester City.

0:57 Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri believes his side have had bad luck with injuries in recent days and face a challenging schedule in January Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri believes his side have had bad luck with injuries in recent days and face a challenging schedule in January

Opta stats

Chelsea have won each of their last seven games against Southampton in all competitions, scoring two or more goals in six of those.

Southampton have only won three of their 19 visits to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (D5 L11), most recently a 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho's Blues in October 2015.

Chelsea have not lost consecutive home Premier League matches since November 2011, when they lost to Arsenal and Liverpool.

2:00 Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the first round of Premier League fixtures in 2019 Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the first round of Premier League fixtures in 2019

Southampton have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches in London (W2).

Chelsea are playing their first Premier League game of a calendar year at home for the first time since 2013, when they lost 0-1 to QPR thanks to a Shaun Wright-Phillips strike.

Southampton have not won consecutive Premier League away games since March 2017, when they won at Sunderland and Watford.

Since keeping back-to-back clean sheets in October, Southampton have conceded at least once in their last 10 Premier League games - the longest current run in the competition.

Southampton have dropped a league-high 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

2:55 Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances against Southampton in all competitions (five goals, one assist), with all four of his Premier League goals against them in this time coming as a substitute.

Eden Hazard has had a hand in seven goals in his last six matches against Southampton for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring four and assisting three.

Merson's prediction

I thought Southampton did well at times against Manchester City to get back into the game, but it could have been eight before that. There's a reality check at Southampton. There's not too many players in their team who would get in other teams. They are in a relegation battle. They had the new manager syndrome, beat Arsenal and Huddersfield - but since then it's not been good.

2:42 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton

Watching Chelsea against Palace, there was no rush, no panic, no urgency, but it was a good result because Palace isn't the easiest place to go. Watching United and Liverpool at the moment though, winning 1-0 does not look that good, even when it is. I think they will probably go for Callum Wilson in January, but Bournemouth's squad is so shallow at the moment that it would be difficult to let him go.

MERSE SAYS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)