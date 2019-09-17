Chelsea vs Valencia preview

Antonio Rudiger will miss out for Chelsea in their Champions League opener

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Chelsea vs Valencia as the Champions League group stages commence.

Team news

Despite making a return at the weekend, Antonio Rudiger will not feature on Tuesday due to a groin problem with Emerson also out of action.

N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James are back in training after their respective injuries but are not yet match fit.

Valencia almost have a full squad available for the trip to London, but are without long-term injury absentees Carlos Soler and Cristiano Piccini.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Wolves in the Premier League

Opta stats

Chelsea and Valencia have met six times previously in European competition, with the Spanish club not winning any of these matches (D3 L3).

The only club that Chelsea have faced as often in European competition without losing as they have against Valencia (six games: W3 D3) is German club FC Schalke 04 (six games: W4 D2).

Chelsea didn't lose a single match in European competition in 2018-19, winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 matches in the UEFA Europa League on the way to winning the final and qualifying for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea's 12 wins in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League has only been bettered once in a major UEFA European competition (excluding qualifiers) within a single season: Atletico Madrid in 2011-12 (13 wins, also in the UEFA Europa League).

1:23 Chelsea winger Willian says that the board need to give Frank Lampard time - just like Liverpool and Man City have done with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola Chelsea winger Willian says that the board need to give Frank Lampard time - just like Liverpool and Man City have done with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Valencia have reached the UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13 (three in a row), which was also the last time they made it to the knockout stages of the competition, before being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Frank Lampard will take charge of a UEFA Champions League game for the first time in his managerial career. As a Chelsea player, he made 102 appearances in the competition and is one of only 22 players to have played 100+ games in the competition with the same club.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Tammy Abraham's goals are gigantic but Mason Mount's performances have been impressive. England U21 players have scored all 11 Premier League goals thus far which is remarkable. I thought they would be in trouble at Wolves but I was wrong. They have good energy and good pace up front. It is an expansive way of playing for Frank Lampard.

Valencia sacked their manager and I do not see them being as flamboyant. They will try to counter-attack which will make it hard for Abraham and Mount to understand.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

How to follow with Sky Sports

Follow minute-by-minute updates across the Sky Sports website and app on Tuesday via our live match blog. Coverage will start at 6.45pm.