Chelsea vs Zenit preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Zenit in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

N'Golo Kante will miss out with continued ankle trouble but is expected fit for Sunday's Premier League trip to Tottenham, while Christian Pulisic is still sidelined with his own ankle problem.

Ben Chilwell has yet to play this season and Thomas Tuchel said the full-back is "in the race" now with Marcos Alonso so far preferred this season on the left as a wing-back.

Image: Christian Pulisic will also be absent

"It's been difficult for him, from a Champions League win, then it was individually for him a tough Euros because he felt he could have played a part for England," Tuchel said.

"When I arrived I felt he was mentally tired which is unlucky because Alonso had a full pre-season. We had some talks with Chilly... He's in the race now and with a good mental attitude."

How to follow

Opta stats

