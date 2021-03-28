Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa: Sam Kerr double sends hosts back to WSL summit

Sam Kerr scored in each half as Chelsea returned to the top of the WSL table with a 2-0 win over struggling Aston Villa.

Chelsea replied in fashion to Man City's Saturday night win as they climbed back to the top of the WSL. Two Kerr goals saw the hosts dominate from start to finish against a shot-shy Villa.

Chelsea started slowly, with Jess Carter and Jessie Fleming enjoying rare starts for the club. It took 10 minutes for a first attempt to be registered as Fleming had her shot deflected wide.

But it was Kerr who broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with a perfectly placed header into the top corner from a Fran Kirby cross.

Villa defended bravely, but were forced into a change as captain Marisa Ewers had to come off in the 29th minute. Chances were slim for Villa as they failed to have a single shot in the first half.

Chelsea dug deep after the re-start as Kerr added a second goal in the 57th minute after Lisa Weiß cleared the ball straight to Kirby's feet, and she delivered a pinpoint pass to set up Kerr's looping left-footed effort.

Kerr should have scored a hat-trick as she received a through ball shortly after, but she dragged her effort wide.

Both teams were quiet in the final quarter, but Chelsea never looked out of control as they comfortably saw out the game.

As a result, Chelsea climb back to first place in the WSL, while Aston Villa remain deep in trouble.

What's next?

Chelsea travel to Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday at 1pm, leading 2-1 from the first leg, before hosting Birmingham City in the league next Sunday at 2pm.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, visit Everton next Sunday, with that WSL match kicking off at 1pm.