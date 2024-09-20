Chelsea Women 1-0 Aston Villa Women: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd stunner sees Sonia Bompastor to first WSL win

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's stunning strike saw Chelsea to a narrow 1-0 win against Aston Villa as Sonia Bompastor won her first WSL game in charge.

It was the first time in 12 years that Chelsea walked out without Emma Hayes in the dugout, but the Blues were pushed the entire way by a talented Villa side, themselves with new manager Robert de Pauw.

The hosts could have gone ahead early on as Guro Reiten twice fired wide. Missy-Bo Kearns had Aston Villa's best chance too, but could only divert over the crossbar from close range.

And with less than 10 minutes of the half to play, Chelsea took the lead. Rytting Kaneryd chopped past Paula Tomas and sent a superb curling effort past Sabrina D'Angelo.

The second half was end-to-end, as Aston Villa rightly sensed the chance to take a point away from Kingsmeadow. Hannah Hampton needed to make two world-class saves in added time too, keeping out headers from Rachel Daly and then, incredibly, her opposite number D'Angelo to keep Chelsea's lead intact.

While the win was not quite played in the possession-based style Bompastor prefers, there will be a relief to have a opening weekend win under her belt - especially after such a finish.

