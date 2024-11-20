Chelsea Women 3-0 Celtic Women: Blues reach Women's Champions League quarter-finals as Sonia Bompastor's perfect start continues

Chelsea registered a convincing 3-0 win over Celtic to seal early qualification to the knockout rounds of the Women's Champions League and guarantee the Hoops' exit from the competition.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Lucy Bronze hammered home on the volley inside two minutes, before Guro Reiten teased a cross for Wieke Kaptein to head her first European goal.

The game was at risk of running away from Celtic before reaching halfway, but the Scottish side did well to regain composure and resist any further Chelsea advances.

Image: Wieke Kaptein scored her first European goal

Powerhouse Mayra Ramirez was introduced at the break and swiftly made her presence felt, asking further questions of Celtic's resolve, before Bronze won a late penalty to seal the deal - despatched expertly by substitute Eve Perisset.

The win takes Sonia Bompastor's record to 11 wins from 11. Chelsea will have to wait until February to learn their quarter-final opponents but are assured to progress from Group B alongside Real Madrid.

Image: Lucy Bronze celebrates finding the net on the volley

Chelsea now face a quick turnaround before they are back in action in the WSL, as they host Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Bompastor's side will be aiming to make it eight wins from eight to extend their two-point gap on Manchester City in second.