 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chelsea Women vs Celtic Women. Women's Champions League Group B.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Women 3

  • L Bronze (2nd minute)
  • W Kaptein (25th minute)
  • È Périsset (95th minute pen)

Celtic Women 0

    Latest Women's Champions League Odds

    Chelsea Women 3-0 Celtic Women: Blues reach Women's Champions League quarter-finals as Sonia Bompastor's perfect start continues

    Match report as Chelsea guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with two games to spare; Celtic exited the competition having lost all four so far; Lucy Bronze volleyed the opener inside two minutes; Wieke Kaptein scored her first European goal

    By Laura Hunter

    Wednesday 20 November 2024 22:01, UK

    Chelsea celebrate Wieke Kaptein's goal against Celtic in the Women's Champions League
    Image: Chelsea seal early qualification to the last eight of the Champions League with fourth straight win

    Chelsea registered a convincing 3-0 win over Celtic to seal early qualification to the knockout rounds of the Women's Champions League and guarantee the Hoops' exit from the competition.

    The hosts got off to the perfect start when Lucy Bronze hammered home on the volley inside two minutes, before Guro Reiten teased a cross for Wieke Kaptein to head her first European goal.

    The game was at risk of running away from Celtic before reaching halfway, but the Scottish side did well to regain composure and resist any further Chelsea advances.

    Chelsea, Kaptein
    Image: Wieke Kaptein scored her first European goal

    Powerhouse Mayra Ramirez was introduced at the break and swiftly made her presence felt, asking further questions of Celtic's resolve, before Bronze won a late penalty to seal the deal - despatched expertly by substitute Eve Perisset.

    The win takes Sonia Bompastor's record to 11 wins from 11. Chelsea will have to wait until February to learn their quarter-final opponents but are assured to progress from Group B alongside Real Madrid.

    Trending

    Chelsea
    Image: Lucy Bronze celebrates finding the net on the volley

    What's next?

    Chelsea Women
    Manchester United Women

    Sunday 24th November 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm

    Chelsea now face a quick turnaround before they are back in action in the WSL, as they host Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

    Also See:

    Bompastor's side will be aiming to make it eight wins from eight to extend their two-point gap on Manchester City in second.

    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW

    Football

    Get Sky Cinema