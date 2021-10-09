Chelsea vs Leicester: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women on Sunday; kick-off 12.30pm.
Team news
Chelsea could make changes from their midweek Champions League game against Wolfsburg, where they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.
Leicester will again be missing Charlie Devlin on Sunday due to a persistent ankle injury, while Shannon O'Brien has also picked up an ankle knock and is a doubt.
Lachante Paul and Sophie Barker are also unavailable, alongside long-term absentees Abbi Grant and Connie Scofield. Mackenzie Smith is on international duty with England Women U17s and will not feature on the trip to Kingsmeadow.
How to follow
Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Sunday; kick-off 12.30pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- This is the first-ever meeting between Chelsea and Leicester in any competition, with this the Foxes' first-ever season in the FA WSL.
- Chelsea have won 16 of their last 17 FA Women's Super League matches against newly promoted clubs (D1), conceding only four goals across these matches while scoring 51 themselves.
- A newly promoted club hasn't beaten the FA WSL reigning champions since March 2015, when Sunderland won 2-1 away at Liverpool. In 17 matches since, promoted clubs have drawn two and lost 15, failing to score in 12 of those games.
- Since losing their first FA WSL game of the season at Arsenal, Chelsea have won their last three games scoring 13 times and conceding just twice. No WSL team has scored more goals in this time (also Arsenal, 13).
- Leicester City have lost all four of their FA WSL matches this season - the only team to lose their first five WSL matches is Yeovil Town in 2017 (lost first seven).
- Chelsea have won 20 of their last 21 FA WSL home matches (L1), losing the other 2-1 to Brighton in February. They've won their last six matches at Kingsmeadow by an aggregate score of 23-1.
- Leicester have had 38 shots in their four FA WSL matches this season but only scored twice, a conversion rate of 5.3%, the third-lowest in the division ahead only of Reading (0%) and Birmingham (3.3%).
- Leicester have conceded the joint-most goals (11), faced the most shots (87), faced the most shots on target (29) and have the highest expected goals against tally (8.9) in the FA WSL this season.
- Sam Kerr has scored in each of her last five home FA WSL appearances for Chelsea, netting nine goals. The last player to score in six consecutive home appearances was Beth England in September 2020, achieving that feat for Chelsea.
- Chelsea's Fran Kirby has the most assists in the FA WSL this season (5) and has created the most chances (18). She has registered 2+ assists in her last two matches (2 vs Man Utd, 3 vs Brighton), with no player ever assisting twice or more in three consecutive WSL appearances.