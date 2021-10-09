Chelsea vs Leicester: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women on Sunday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Chelsea could make changes from their midweek Champions League game against Wolfsburg, where they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.

Leicester will again be missing Charlie Devlin on Sunday due to a persistent ankle injury, while Shannon O'Brien has also picked up an ankle knock and is a doubt.

Lachante Paul and Sophie Barker are also unavailable, alongside long-term absentees Abbi Grant and Connie Scofield. Mackenzie Smith is on international duty with England Women U17s and will not feature on the trip to Kingsmeadow.

How to follow

Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Sunday; kick-off 12.30pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL clash between Chelsea and Brighton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Leicester and Tottenham

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester Women's head of football development, Emile Heskey, says their ambition is to be as successful as Chelsea by following the WSL champions' example ahead of their game on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

This is the first-ever meeting between Chelsea and Leicester in any competition, with this the Foxes' first-ever season in the FA WSL.

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 17 FA Women's Super League matches against newly promoted clubs (D1), conceding only four goals across these matches while scoring 51 themselves.

A newly promoted club hasn't beaten the FA WSL reigning champions since March 2015, when Sunderland won 2-1 away at Liverpool. In 17 matches since, promoted clubs have drawn two and lost 15, failing to score in 12 of those games.

Since losing their first FA WSL game of the season at Arsenal, Chelsea have won their last three games scoring 13 times and conceding just twice. No WSL team has scored more goals in this time (also Arsenal, 13).

Leicester City have lost all four of their FA WSL matches this season - the only team to lose their first five WSL matches is Yeovil Town in 2017 (lost first seven).