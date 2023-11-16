First Half: Chelsea 2-1 LiverpoolBeever-Jones heads hosts back in front after brilliant James crossJames opened scoring early on for Blues| Carter OG brought Reds level straight from the re-start | Match stats | Teams Chelsea unbeaten in the WSL this season and can go six points clear of Arsenal with a win, Liverpool two points from second placeHayes: I put Poch on hold for chat with Sir Alex Ferguson | Hayes confirmed as new US head coachManchester derby key battles: Zelem vs Roord, Kelly & Hemp to run wild? | Free-to-watch WSL highlightsLive WSL table | Saturday's latest scores | Watch highlights from every WSL game this seasonLive commentary by Dan Long at Stamford Bridge & Richard Morgan