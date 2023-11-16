 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Women 2

  • L James (11th minute)
  • A Beever-Jones (24th minute)

Liverpool Women 1

  • J Carter (13th minute own goal)

All Sky Bet Odds
Live

Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women LIVE! WSL commentary, team news, analysis and match report

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Las Vegas GP, WSL, Cricket World Cup and more