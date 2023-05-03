Chelsea Women 2-1 Liverpool Women: Sam Kerr hits winner as lucky Blues keep WSL title charge on track

Sam Kerr dealt the decisive blow as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to emerge 2-1 winners over Liverpool and keep their charge towards a fourth successive WSL title on track.

Emma Hayes' side remain third in the table on 43 points after 17 games, four behind Manchester United and one behind Manchester City, but the Blues have two games in hand over both Manchester clubs.

Visitors Liverpool stunned the reigning champions inside the first two minutes when Natasha Dowie's expert ball found Emma Koivisto lurking at the back post, firing past Ann-Katrin Berger on the half-volley.

Chelsea exerted some half-hearted pressure thereafter but were rather laboured in their build-up play, needing a set-piece to draw level as Niamh Charles glanced Eve Perisset's corner beyond the clutches of debutant goalkeeper Faye Kirby five minutes before the break.

Image: Chelsea's Sam Kerr tries to get away from Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns

The game looked destined for a draw when Guro Reiten angled an effort into the roof of Liverpool's net, only to be denied by the offside flag, before Kerr pounced with three minutes remaining to steer her side to a crucial victory.

Jess Fleming cannoned a fierce shot against the upright of Kirby's goal, with Kerr well placed to guide home the rebound and secure a priceless three points, keeping Chelsea's domestic double dreams alive.

More to follow...

Image: Chelsea's Guro Reiten attempts to evade Liverpool's Emma Koivisto

Chelsea are back at home on Sunday when they host Everton, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 6.45pm.

Liverpool host title contenders Manchester City on Sunday at 2pm.