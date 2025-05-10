Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool: Aggie Beever-Jones' late goal seals victory as Blues become first WSL team to complete unbeaten 22-game season

Chelsea are the first WSL team to complete an unbeaten 22-game season after Aggie Beever-Jones' late goal secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Despite already being crowned champions with two games to spare, there was still plenty to play for as Sonia Bompastor's side chased records.

However, Liverpool frustrated Chelsea, keeping clear-cut chances to a minimum in west London.

That was until Beever-Jones fired past goalkeeper Rachel Laws in stoppage time to cap an incredible season for the Blues, who went on to lift the WSL title in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

The victory also means Chelsea reached 60 points in the WSL this season, a record points tally in the WSL.

Image: Chelsea stats

After securing the title in her first season in charge, Sonia Bompastor's focus now turns to winning a domestic treble. Chelsea will look to add the FA Cup to their WSL and League Cup success when they face Manchester United at Wembley next Sunday.

More to follow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aggie Beever-Jones scores in injury-time for Chelsea as the home side are finally able to crack open Liverpool.

'Bompastor wanted records'

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert to Sky Sports:

"We've just worked hard right until the end. Liverpool came with a game plan and defended really well.

"We just had to keep at it, use the momentum, use the fans and Aggie got that goal at the end.

"I thought the girls ran them down and made the job as a substitute really easily in the second half. Credit to everyone in the group.

"It's just absolutely mental. I'm only about titles but Sonia said she's after the records so so am I."

Story of the match in stats