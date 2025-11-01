Chelsea Women 2-0 London City Lionesses: Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter on target as Blues edge new London derby in WSL

Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter were on target for Chelsea Women as the Blues edged a 2-0 win against London City Lionesses in their first London derby in the Women's Super League.

It was the first time the two sides had met in a league game, but the two head coaches - Sonia Bompastor and Jocelyn Precheur - are well known to each other from their time in France.

And as was the case across the channel, Bompastor got the better of her opponent - although it was far from a comfortable win, with London City matching their illustrious counterparts for much of the game.

Carpenter - coming up against the side her wife, Danielle van de Donk, plays for - put Chelsea into an early lead with her first goal for the club.

Sandy Baltimore held the ball up wonderfully down the left-hand side before sending a ball fizzing through the box. Carpenter was unmarked at the back post to slot home.

London City had a strong appeal for a penalty late in the first half. Sjoeke Nusken went into the back of Wassa Sangare as a corner was delivered. With no VAR and the referee not awarding the spot kick, nothing was given, although it was difficult to tell on replay angles if Nusken touched the ball first.

The second half saw both sides guilty of wasting opportunities. And for all of their good play, it was a late error from London City that allowed Chelsea to score another, with the Blues' depth and quality once again evident.

Erin Cuthbert's long throw was initially met by the oncoming Elene Lete, with her clearance reaching Poppy Pattinson. However, the latter's touch was very heavy and instead the ball landed in Kerr's path.

She needed no more encouragement to lob the goalkeeper, who was off her line, to ensure Chelsea remain unbeaten domestically under Bompastor.

The Blues stay one point ahead of Manchester City Women at the top of the WSL, who themselves beat West Ham Women on Saturday. London City remain in sixth place on nine points.

Campbell: Hard to tell if London City should've been given a pen

Megan Campbell on Sky Sports: "We've seen different angles three times and we're struggling to figure out if it is or not. They [the officials] don't have the luxury of having VAR.

"You can tell it's controversial. Nusken takes a defensive touch, Sangare steps in and tries to nick it in front of her.

"Nusken isn't aware that she's around her maybe but you can't really tell if she's touched the ball before the player.

"She has touched the player, it's whether she's touched the ball first."

Bompastor: Everyone contributed to today's result

Image: Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr celebrates her goal against London City Lionesses

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor to Sky Sports: "I'm really pleased with the result and performance. It's never easy to win after the international break, you never have time to prepare the game the way you want to.

"Today, we didn't have the energy we wanted to have. It was a team performance and a really good result.

"Overall, we had a good game defensively, we didn't concede a lot. We kept the clean sheet also so it's good when you want to have a good result.

"I'm proud of all of my players, but also proud of Sam and Ellie [for their goals]. The Aussies scored for us today so it's really good… but everyone contributed to the result so I'm pleased for that."

On Hampton keeping a clean sheet and stopping London City from scoring for the first time this season: "Hannah is such a great professional. She's a great player and great for me to have her in my team.

"I really think she's the best goalkeeper in the world so it's better to have her in my team that somewhere else."

Chelsea goalscorers pleased to be on the scoresheet Ellie Carpenter to Sky Sports: “Every game after the internationals is tough, but we had a solid team performance and came out with three points, which is the most important thing.



“I couldn’t be prouder to score my first goal and help the team secure the three points.”



Sam Kerr to Sky Sports: “It’s always nice to play in front of the Chelsea fans, especially at the Bridge. I’m just happy to be back and playing and enjoying my football.



“I feel good. It’s about fitness and getting more minutes, I obviously love to score goals so it’s always nice to do that.”

Prechuer disappointed with result, but not performance

London City Lionesses head coach Joceyln Precheur to Sky Sports: "We're quite disappointed about the result, but not about the performance. We showed another phase compared to previous games against the top four.

"We still have some issues where we need to improve but we created many chances and against Chelsea, it's not that simple. I liked the mentality we had, we fought until the end.

"We had six or seven real chances and that's where there was a lack of efficiency because we at least have to score one or maybe two."

On conceding early on: "My game plan was to hold on for at least 20 or 25 minutes and after five minutes, they scored.

"But we were prepared for that, we had a good chance on the transition after. But once they score, we need to go back to the game project and try and have possession.

"We made 30 to 35 minutes very interesting in the first half. This is where it's frustrating because we must come back into the dressing room with a draw rather than losing."

