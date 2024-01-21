Chelsea 3-1 Man Utd: Lauren James treble sees Blues to victory on WSL return

Lauren James' fine hat-trick gave Chelsea a 3-1 victory against Manchester United in an entertaining and closely-fought encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were playing their first WSL match since Sam Kerr's ACL injury, but the striker's absence seemed to be of little note as James fired home three superb goals against her former side.

Her first two came in the opening 23 minutes - the first a well-worked team goal (5) and the second after a fine ball over the top from January signing Nathalie Bjorn on her first Chelsea start (23).

But Manchester United soon began to work their way into the game and pulled a goal back through Hayley Ladd (43) at the end of the first half.

They had their chances to equalise too, but were undone by another moment of James brilliance. She burst through on goal before slotting past England team-mate Mary Earps for a third time (85), sealing Chelsea's win.

As a result, the Blues have restored their three-point lead at the top of the WSL. Manchester United remain in fourth, four points from the top three, but could find themselves slipping further down the table depending on the result of Sunday afternoon's game between Manchester City and Liverpool..

How James shone at Stamford Bridge

Image: James gives Chelsea a first-half lead

Inside five minutes, Chelsea went ahead. It was a brilliantly worked ball with Guro Reiten and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd involved before James slotted home past Earps in a taste of what was to come.

It did not take long for James to find the net again. It was a simple but perfect ball over the top from Bjorn, picking out the England forward's run. From there, it was a sharp finish on the angle again to double the Blues' lead.

But Manchester United soon began to improve going forward, with Hannah Hampton forced into a save as Geyse fired through the area from the right, but the Chelsea stopper leaped to push the ball away. Soon after, she had her hands on the ball again, as Lucia Garcia fired straight into her arms.

Team news headlines Chelsea made five changes from their FA Cup win against West Ham last weekend.

Hannah Hampton came in between the sticks, replacing Zecira Musovic. Jess Carter, Eve Perisset, Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby also dropped to the bench, with Nathalie Bjorn, Mia Fishel, Melanie Leupolz and Niamh Charles coming into the XI.

Man Utd made just one change after beating Newcastle in the FA Cup. Leah Galton returned to the XI, replacing Nikita Parris, who dropped to the bench.

Hampton was eventually beaten after a fine move from Manchester United. Geyse all-too-easily rounded Niamh Charles on the right of the area, with Garcia's initial shot blocked by Ashley Lawrence. But Ladd was lurking, poking the ball home to give the visitors a late first-half lifeline.

Both sides had chances to score another in an end-to-end second period. Garcia got in behind and her pass eventually found Ella Toone - who was dispossessed from behind by Buchanan, with no foul given - before Ladd's attempt was smothered away by the onrushing Hampton. Chelsea then had a succession of openings, but Earps needed to be at her best to deny James and Bjorn.

Image: Hayley Ladd scored the reply for Man Utd at the end of the first half

Manchester United then had a penalty appeal turned down as Galton went sprawling inside the area with Lawrence on her tail, but referee Abigail Byrne saw no case to answer. With minimal contact, it was the correct call.

But Manchester United's hard work was undone again by James as she rifled home her hat-trick goal. The ball was headed into her path in the middle of the park and she drove forward. It was almost inevitable that she would net again, slotting past Earps before wheeling away for high fives with fans in the 20,000-strong Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chelsea's next game is at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 8pm.

The Blues then travel to Brighton in the WSL on Saturday January 27, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Manchester United are next in action at rivals Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday January 24; kick-off 7pm.

Marc Skinner's side then host Aston Villa in the WSL on Sunday January 28; kick-off 12pm.