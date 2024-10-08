Chelsea Women 3-2 Real Madrid Women: Blues begin Champions League campaign with home win

Chelsea began their Women's Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Despite not having played for 10 days following the postponement of Sunday's Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United, the Blues made a lightning-quick start in west London.

Sonia Bompastor's side took a second-minute lead through Sjoeke Nusken as the midfielder's header deflected off Sheila Garcia to wrongfoot Real goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez and creep into the bottom corner.

Image: Guro Reiten's penalty put Chelsea 2-0 up

Nusken was then involved in Chelsea's second as she won a penalty when Real defender Maria Mendez brought her down, and Guro Reiten cooly converted from the spot to double the lead in the 27th minute.

Just before half time, though, Real Madrid got themselves back into the game when Alba Redondo fired through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who was a late replacement for Hannah Hampton, who was taken ill before kick-off.

But Chelsea restored their two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half as Mayra Ramirez's header from Lauren James' cross looped over Rodriguez.

The home side looked in total control until Real substitute Linda Caicedo prodded home an 84th-minute goal to set up a nervy finish.

But Chelsea held on to give Bompastor victory in her first European game in charge. Her side next visit Group B leaders Twente, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Celtic.

Matchday 2: October 16/17

Matchday 3: November 12/13

Matchday 4: November 20/21

Matchday 5: December 11/12

Matchday 6: December 17/18