Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women. Women's Champions League Group B.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Women 3

  • S Nusken (2nd minute)
  • G Reiten (28th minute pen)
  • M Ramírez (53rd minute)

Real Madrid Women 2

  • A Redondo (39th minute)
  • L Caicedo (83rd minute)

Chelsea Women 3-2 Real Madrid Women: Blues begin Champions League campaign with home win

Match report as Chelsea start Women's Champions League campaign with 3-2 home win over Real Madrid; Blues went 2-0 up through Sjoeke Nusken and Guro Reiten's penalty; Mayra Ramirez's header restored two-goal lead in second half; Chelsea survived nervy ending to hold on for Group B victory

Tuesday 8 October 2024 23:07, UK

Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken (centre left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Champions League, group stage match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Tuesday October 8, 2024.
Image: Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken (left) celebrates scoring their opener against Real Madrid

Chelsea began their Women's Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Despite not having played for 10 days following the postponement of Sunday's Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United, the Blues made a lightning-quick start in west London.

Sonia Bompastor's side took a second-minute lead through Sjoeke Nusken as the midfielder's header deflected off Sheila Garcia to wrongfoot Real goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez and creep into the bottom corner.

Guro Reiten
Image: Guro Reiten's penalty put Chelsea 2-0 up

Nusken was then involved in Chelsea's second as she won a penalty when Real defender Maria Mendez brought her down, and Guro Reiten cooly converted from the spot to double the lead in the 27th minute.

Just before half time, though, Real Madrid got themselves back into the game when Alba Redondo fired through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who was a late replacement for Hannah Hampton, who was taken ill before kick-off.

But Chelsea restored their two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half as Mayra Ramirez's header from Lauren James' cross looped over Rodriguez.

The home side looked in total control until Real substitute Linda Caicedo prodded home an 84th-minute goal to set up a nervy finish.

But Chelsea held on to give Bompastor victory in her first European game in charge. Her side next visit Group B leaders Twente, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Celtic.

When are the Women's Champions League group stages?

Matchday 2: October 16/17
Matchday 3: November 12/13
Matchday 4: November 20/21
Matchday 5: December 11/12
Matchday 6: December 17/18

