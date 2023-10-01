Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: Lauren James stars and Mia Fishel scores on debut as WSL champions earn opening day win

Lauren James took centre stage on her return to the Women’s Super League as she helped fire reigning champions Chelsea to a 2-1 London derby win over Tottenham on the opening weekend of the new season.

The Lionesses star, who dazzled at the Women's World Cup for England, scored the Blues' second of the afternoon and delighted a bumper crowd at Stamford Bridge with trickery and some impressive shots on goal.

Before James' strike after half-time, which came seconds after Guro Reiten had scored a 'ghost goal' that appeared to cross the line, debutant Mia Fishel stepped up in Sam Kerr's absence to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead before the break with a super header from Niamh Charles' cross.

Tottenham impressed in the first-half with their competitive and eventually found a way through when Martha Thomas, on loan from Manchester United, got her debut goal to pull one back with 15 minutes left to create a nervy ending.

But Spurs will look to Thomas' wasteful first-half finishing - plus a brilliant late save from Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic to deny substitute Jessica Naz - as to why they couldn't claim a result.

A ghost goal? Reiten's effort not given amid goal-line controversy

How Chelsea ended opening day hoodoo

Chelsea came into the game having not won their opening match of the season in each of the last four campaigns - and they were given a pre-match warning when fellow title rivals Arsenal were beaten by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

And Emma Hayes' side were given a scare of their own almost immediately as Spurs striker Thomas broke clear of the Chelsea defence, only to hit straight at Musovic.

Meanwhile, the Blues' opening chances mainly came from set pieces as Jess Carter saw a header cleared off the line by Grace Clinton, while summer signing Sjoeke Nusken saw another chance saved by Becky Spencer.

James then came close to the opener when she rifled a long-range effort just over - but eventually the breakthrough came for Chelsea.

Charles, a constant thorn for Spurs down the Chelsea left, produced a superb cross and Fishel matched it with a great leap and header into the far corner.

Image: Fishel celebrates after heading Chelsea ahead against Spurs

Chelsea went for a second when James beat her opposite number before flashing a left-footed effort wide of goal - but the best chance of the first half fell to Spurs again.

Thomas broke clear once again from Drew Spence's through ball and her initial shot was parried by Musovic. The Spurs striker met the rebound with a goal-bound header but Chelsea captain Millie Bright was there on the line to clear away.

Chelsea came out flying in the second period and battered the Tottenham goal down until it gave in.

James saw multiple shots saved by Spencer, before Reiten appeared to score a second when she bundled over the line after Fishel's initial effort was parried.

Image: Ashleigh Neville's clearance off the line appeared in vain

Image: Guro Reiten thought she had doubled Chelsea's lead

Reiten wheeled away to celebrate but after seeing the assistant referee had not given the goal, passed the ball to Charles, who crossed for James and in turn passed the ball home for the second.

Chelsea tried to finish the game as Fishel saw a header cleared off the line from Spurs captain Molly Bartrip, but the visitors then managed to pull one back with 15 minutes to go. Moments after she scooped another chance wide, Thomas benefited from Musovic's error to tap home and create a grandstand finish.

Spurs nearly found their equaliser as Asmita Ale crossed for fellow substitute Naz, who was only denied by a superb stop by Musovic.

That was the closest Spurs came to a leveller as Chelsea took control from then. Charles hit an impressive scissor kick over the bar before Jelena Cankovic saw a goal ruled out for a foul by Fishel in the build-up.

It needn't matter, Chelsea were home and dry anyway.

Hayes: I didn't like Chelsea's complacency

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes:

"I thought it was laboured first half - it's difficult after an international break to find a rhythm. Even connections take a little bit of time. When we went 2-0 up, we got complacent. I didn't like that part about us. But the players off the bench did a tremendous job.

"They will be watching a lot of tapes this week as there were things I wasn't happy with in the first half, out of possession. When you play another level team it's so crucial the team is switched on not just to the first press but when the ball has gone beyond. We did that so poorly in the first half.

"Everything was just a step off. If you're a yard late on everything you suffer. We just need a bit of rhythm, I'm looking forward to a training week. We've seen a mixed bag of performances, which isn't unusual at the start of the season, that's why I'm delighted to win."

Spurs boss: I realised after seven minutes we have improved

Tottenham manager Robert Vilahamn:

"I was very happy with how they performed and how they did. It's difficult to see how good we are, how Chelsea are. But I realised after seven minutes we have taken big steps. We can play a good game against them where we can compete for 97 minutes.

"We are brave enough to have build-up and have lots of chances on the goal. We scored one, we should have scored more. It was a big step to see what type of football Tottenham are going to play this season.

"What I saw on the pitch was quite an even game even though they had lots of chances. They wanted to play out the back, play through the press, want to attack with control. I saw players running and pressing and I saw 97 minutes of fighting. Hopefully, every week we will improve on that."

Analysis: Clinical edge shows Chelsea the team to beat again

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at Stamford Bridge:

"One England star shone for one team, while the other side rued not having their Lionesses attacker on the pitch.

"How Tottenham would have loved to have had Bethany England on the pitch for this opener. Those chances for Martha Thomas would have almost certainly been gobbled up by the Lionesses striker, given England's superb record since joining Spurs from Chelsea.

"Instead, it was Lauren James who ended up getting the crucial second goal to win Chelsea the game. But, ultimately, it was the clinical finishing of one team that was the difference.

"Even with Sam Kerr missing, Chelsea looked confident - putting 21 shots on the Tottenham goal, albeit giving 15 away in the opposite direction.

"A debut goal for Mia Fishel is the perfect tonic. The USA international, a summer signing from Tigres, has the No 2 on her back and her being the perfect understudy for Kerr is a sign that Chelsea have enhanced their expert strength in depth.

"It was not a perfect performance from Chelsea, but this opening-day win shows they will take some stopping this season."

