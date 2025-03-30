Chelsea Women 2-2 West Ham Women: Shekiera Martinez double delivers Hammer blow as Blues drop WSL points for only third time this season

Much-changed Chelsea dropped points for the third time this season after being held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by battling West Ham.

Only two other sides have denied the reigning champions maximum points this term - Leicester and Brighton - but the Hammers are the first to do so on Chelsea turf, despite finding themselves two down after an electric first 20 minutes.

Maika Hamano - one of seven changes - opened the scoring with a cultured swivel and strike in the 16th minute before Aggie Beever-Jones struck a second with the outside of her boot as Chelsea tore through West Ham's ineffective low block.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Goals from Maika Hamano and Aggie Beever-Jones gave Chelsea an early lead

Impressive as they were at the top end, though, questions were asked defensively when captain Millie Bright allowed a cross to float over her head, offering Shekiera Martinez the chance to reduce the deficit before half time. The Hammers spent long periods suffering without the ball but stayed competitive, registering more shots on target than their hosts. An equaliser felt warranted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham's Shekiera Martinez smashed in a volley to make it 2-1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martinez scored late on but the striker looked to be in an offside position in the build-up

Verena Hanshaw then drew a fingertip save from Hannah Hampton as Rehanne Skinner's side refused to give in before making good on their threat by snatching a stoppage-time leveller via the head of Martinez.

It's the first time since February 2018 that Chelsea have surrendered a two-goal advantage as their season-long winning streak at Kingsmeadow comes to an end, and cuts their lead at the top of the table to six points after second-placed Arsenal hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 earlier on Sunday.

"I thought West Ham were brilliant," said Sky Sports' Izzy Christensen. "They remained competitive throughout and challenged Chelsea's ability to physically and emotionally attach themselves to this fixture."

Bompastor: Rivals wish to be in our position

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor:

"We had a really dominant first half, especially the first 30 minutes. We created a lot of opportunities, we should have scored more than two goals in the first half. But we didn't and after, we allowed West Ham to score from a throw-in, which isn't good from us.

"The performance in the second half wasn't good enough for us to get a better result. This block [of games] has been crazy. We've played so many games - eight games in 28 days, we've travelled a lot, played intense games - it's always difficult with this quick turnaround to have all the energy.

"But it's not an excuse. We have the depth and the quality in the squad to finish this block with a better result. But sometimes it happens when you're not clinical enough.

"We also conceded too many situations defensively, but when you look at the bigger picture, there's four games left, we're six points clear and in a really good position. Teams will wish to be in our position."

Skinner praises Hammers' resilience

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner:

"It's the first time we've had a point off Chelsea. We worked incredibly hard and we caused them problems at the end. I'm delighted with the character and how the team went about the game.

"We probably want to forget the first 20 minutes or so but we grew into it after that.

"The squad depth has improved and it's that 'never say die' attitude across the team. The belief and confidence in the team has grown so much based on the way we're playing. The character in the team gets us to the point where we know we can get something out of it."

Story of the match in stats