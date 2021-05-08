Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cheltenham Town vs Harrogate Town. Sky Bet League Two.

Whaddon Road Ground.

Cheltenham Town 4

  • L Sercombe (11th minute)
  • S Smith (22nd minute)
  • A May (34th minute)
  • C Wright (56th minute)

Harrogate Town 1

  • J Muldoon (7th minute)

Cheltenham 4-1 Harrogate: Michael Duff's Robins clinch League Two title in style

Report as Cheltenham Town clinch the Sky Bet League Two title after a 4-1 victory against Harrogate Town at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium; Michael Duff's team had already secured automatic promotion - and a return to Sky Bet League One after 12 years away - on April 27

Saturday 8 May 2021 17:30, UK

preview image 2:33
Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham Town and Harrogate Town which saw the home side promoted as champions

Cheltenham secured the League Two title with an emphatic 4-1 victory over visitors Harrogate.

The Robins needed to match title rivals Cambridge United's result but clinched the silverware in style.

An early Harrogate goal from Jack Muldoon after just seven minutes spurred them into a dazzling spell starting with Liam Sercombe's 11th-minute equaliser.

Sam Smith's volley into the roof of the net edged Cheltenham into a 22nd-minute lead before Alfie May netted from close range after 34 minutes.

The visitors finished the half strongly with Brendan Kiernan rattling the crossbar and Robins keeper Josh Griffiths doing well to keep out a wayward header from teammate Matty Blair that was heading for the bottom corner.

The second half failed to match the pace and excitement of the first, particularly after Callum Wright's first-time strike after 56 minutes effectively sealed the win.

Harrogate's Jon Stead, playing his 700th professional game, was applauded by players, officials and coaches when he was substituted late in the game before the title celebrations started on the final whistle.

