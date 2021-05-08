Cheltenham 4-1 Harrogate: Michael Duff's Robins clinch League Two title in style

Cheltenham secured the League Two title with an emphatic 4-1 victory over visitors Harrogate.

The Robins needed to match title rivals Cambridge United's result but clinched the silverware in style.

An early Harrogate goal from Jack Muldoon after just seven minutes spurred them into a dazzling spell starting with Liam Sercombe's 11th-minute equaliser.

Sam Smith's volley into the roof of the net edged Cheltenham into a 22nd-minute lead before Alfie May netted from close range after 34 minutes.

The visitors finished the half strongly with Brendan Kiernan rattling the crossbar and Robins keeper Josh Griffiths doing well to keep out a wayward header from teammate Matty Blair that was heading for the bottom corner.

The second half failed to match the pace and excitement of the first, particularly after Callum Wright's first-time strike after 56 minutes effectively sealed the win.

Harrogate's Jon Stead, playing his 700th professional game, was applauded by players, officials and coaches when he was substituted late in the game before the title celebrations started on the final whistle.