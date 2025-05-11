Chesterfield 0-2 Walsall: Saddlers take significant lead in League Two play-off semi-final

Walsall took charge of their League Two play-off semi-final with a 2-0 first-leg victory at Chesterfield.

Taylor Allen's penalty and a Alfie Chang strike in the first half did the damage for the Saddlers, as they defied their dismal form in the second half of the season.

Form book flung out of the window in first 45 minutes

Walsall strike first in their League Two play-off semi-final against Chesterfield as Taylor Allen converts from the spot.

Context is key. Walsall finished fourth, while Chesterfield came seventh. But Walsall were 12 points clear at the top of League Two in January, and Chesterfield were 16th in March.

But Walsall, having completely collapsed in the second half of the campaign - and then been booted out of automatic promotion by Bradford with the last kick of the League Two season - had almost been entirely written off for these play-offs.

Alfie Chang extends Walsall's lead to 2-0 in their League Two play-off semi-final with Chesterfield.

The first half, however, blew away any fears they were completely doomed before this tie had even begun.

On 28 minutes they won a penalty as Liam Gordon was chopped down by Liam Mandeville, and Allen stepped up to send Ryan Boot the wrong way.

The lead was doubled before the break. Gordon the instigator again, as his run down the left and low ball teed up Chang to fire in from the edge of the box. Some time for the 22-year-old Birmingham loanee to score his first senior goal.

Cook: Next goal in tie is massive

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook:

"You have to say well done to Walsall, they'll come away thinking it's a very good performance.

"We huffed and we puffed without ever looking convincing. But we'll lick our wounds, go away and we come back and go again on Friday night.

"We'll do our best to come back into the tie, and it's not over yet. We're agitated and not very happy, but the next goal is massive. If we can score the next goal we're right back in it."

Sadler: We're pleased to be ahead but it's only half-time

Walsall boss Mat Sadler:

"I just said to the players that it was a good performance and we're pleased, but now we've got to go and work even harder on Friday.

"They're a very good team and got incredible players throughout the squad, and the manager is a top manager. You know you'll come under spells where you have to dig in and suffer. Then there were other spells where we got our opportunities.

"We're pleased to be ahead, but it means nothing yet. We're halfway through the tie. We rest, recover and go again."