Alexis Sanchez scores in Chile loss, Juan Foyth impresses for Argentina

Alexis Sanchez scored for Chile against Costa Rica

Alexis Sanchez missed a penalty and scored a goal as Chile were beaten 3-2 by Costa Rica in a friendly on Friday.

Costa Rica had not won in their previous nine international matches, but they stormed into a 3-0 lead against Chile.

Kendall Watson scored twice before Ronald Matarrita added a third, which was greeted by boos from the home supporters.

Chile pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining through Sebastian Vegas.

Sanchez shows his frustration

However, Manchester United's Sanchez then saw a penalty saved in the 82nd minute.

Sanchez made amends shortly afterwards when he made it 3-2, but Chile could not snatch an equaliser in six minutes of injury-time.

Brazil 1-0 Uruguay

A first-half header from defender Ramiro Funes Mori and a second-half own goal from substitute Isaac Brizuela gave an experimental Argentina side a 2-0 win over Mexico in a friendly in Cordoba.

Both teams were led by interim coaches and Argentina were once again without Lionel Messi, who has taken a sabbatical from international football.

Juan Foyth was named man of the match against Mexico, but also suffered a facial injury

But it was Lionel Scaloni, in charge after Jorge Sampaoli's short stint ended with a disappointing World Cup, who came out on top to record his third win in five games and his fourth clean sheet.

Scaloni handed debuts to Tottenham defender Juan Foyth and Velez Sarsfield midfielder Gaston Gimenez.

Foyth impressed in defence, winning the man-of-the-match award, but also suffered a facial injury.

