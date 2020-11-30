Columbus Crew 2-0 Nashville: Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes send hosts into MLS Cup Eastern Conference final

Columbus Crew advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs, bringing Nashville SC's Cinderella run to a heartbreaking end with a 2-0 extra-time victory at MAPFRE Stadium on Sunday.

The victory sends the Crew through to the Eastern Conference final, where they will meet New England Revolution, who won their semi-final against Orlando City 3-1 earlier on Sunday.

After a hard-fought 90 minutes that saw neither side able to find the scoresheet, Pedro Santos scored the opener for Columbus in the ninth minute of extra-time, with Gyasi Zardes adding a second in the 103rd minute.

Columbus dominated the first half but it was Nashville who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Jhonder Cadiz met Daniel Lovitz's corner after 24 minutes, drawing a fine save from Columbus goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

Image: Pedro Santos celebrates his opener as Nashville's run was ended

Dax McCarty went even closer from another Lovitz delivery three minutes later, beating Tarbell with his effort only to be denied by the woodwork.

Zardes was denied in the 78th minute from Luis Diaz's low cross as Nashville stopper Joe Willis made a huge reaction save to send the game to extra-time.

But Crew finally got the decisive breakthrough after Zardes was released down the left flank and found Santos in front of goal, allowing the Portuguese winger to slot home.

Zardes then added a second just four minutes later following another counter-attack, this time finishing himself to seal off the victory and send the Crew through.