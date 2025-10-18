Coventry City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers: Frank Lampard's Sky Blues back on top of Championship after win

Coventry reclaimed their spot at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 victory over Blackburn.

Frank Lampard's men had slipped to second in the table after Middlesbrough's victory over Ipswich on Friday night, but goals from Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante took the Sky Blues back to the summit.

The hosts had scored 12 goals without reply in their previous three outings, including the 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday before the international break, which followed a 4-0 thumping of Millwall at the Den.

Rovers boss Valerien Ismael opted for a back three for the first time this season, which left Coventry frustrated throughout the first half.

Scott Wharton returned to the side after three games without a win, while Yuki Ohashi and Axel Hendriksson also started.

The sluggish Sky Blues looked completely out of sorts as they repeatedly gave the ball away, coming under waves of pressure from a Rovers side who only have two wins to their name this season.

Coventry had welcomed back talismanic midfielder Torp in their only change after he remained an unused substitute for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday following injury.

The Danish midfielder lashed home a volley from the edge of the box after Ephron Mason-Clark's cross was headed away by Sean McLoughlin.

The Sky Blues' second was almost a carbon copy of the first, but this time it was Thomas-Asante who fired his volley into the bottom corner after Mason-Clark's cross had only been cleared to the edge of the box.

The energetic winger could have opened the scoring himself earlier in the game when he forced Balazs Toth into a fine save.

Torp's dangerous free-kick across goal was also glanced wide by Thomas-Asante at 0-0.

From then on in the first half it was all Rovers. Jay Dasilva's error allowed Ryan Alebiosu to charge towards the byline and fire across goal for Andri Gudjohnsen to stab an effort wide.

Milan van Ewijk, known so well for his forward forays down the right, had to show his defensive capabilities when he headed Ohashi's effort over the crossbar.

Carl Rushworth had not conceded for over 400 minutes in the Coventry goal and was at his very best to save from Hendriksson's point-blank effort.

Rushworth looked less convincing when he could not collect a corner, but McLoughlin could only head into the side-netting.

Liam Kitching should have put the icing on the cake when he headed over from inside the six-yard box, but Rovers rarely threatened in the second half as the Sky Blues reclaimed their place at the top of the league in style.

The managers

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

To follow...

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

To follow...